Geek+ and Reesink Logistic Solutions announce new partnership

Geek+ has teamed up with Reesink Logistic Solutions to deploy AMR technologies in businesses across Europe

DUIVEN, Netherlands, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global AMR leader, has announced today the beginning of a new partnership with one of Europe's top system integrators, Reesink Logistic Solutions. The two companies are entering a non-exclusive cooperation covering the entire Geekplus product range and targeting primarily Northern Europe, with a focus on the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland.

"The warehouse automation market is becoming increasingly competitive and dense. In order to stay ahead of future developments, the RLS-companies have always looked for state-of-the-art technologies, to add to the product portfolio. We strongly believe that the Geekplus systems speak for themselves and open a new world of possibilities in our market. We are therefore thrilled about this new partnership and look forward to adding the AMRs to our integrated solutions" said Gert Bossink, Vice-President of Royal Reesink and Division Director of Reesink Logistic Solutions.

"Geekplus entered the European market in 2019 and has grown the business here at a fantastic pace, accelerating the development of the e-commerce phenomenon in the territory. We are now looking into building a strong and highly-professional network of partners and are glad to have Reesink Logistic Solutions among them, with a mature and stable footprint in Europe," said Jackson Zhang, President of Geekplus Europe.

Geekplus was founded in 2015 and scaled up very fast and now has offices in seven countries around the world. The company is a leading global AMR producer, with six product lines that solve warehouse tasks like picking, moving, sorting, forklift, shuttle and collaborative robots. Geekplus is particularly strong in the field of goods-to-person picking, with thousands of its flagship P-800 robots in operation around the world. Building upon this expertise, Geekplus has recently developed PopPick, the pinnacle of goods-to-person AMR technology.

Reesink Logistic Solutions (RLS) is the European warehouse automation division of Royal Reesink, a global group of companies headquartered in the Netherlands. With over 50 years of active presence in the market and over 850 automation projects delivered, RLS is currently one of the strongest system integrators in Europe, offering a wide range of solutions, from warehouse cranes, high bay warehouses, conveyors and shuttle systems, to connecting software integration, and new technologies like AMRs.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.