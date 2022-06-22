Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (323/22)

As from June 23, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified below will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name/ Long Current Market New Market Segment as of Symbol Segment effective date GB00BNV216 MINI L STONECO STO Warrants STO Warrants Extended ME 80 AVA 4 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.