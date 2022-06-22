Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
Tradegate
21.06.22
21:41 Uhr
71,01 Euro
+0,15
+0,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,5269,8910:48
69,6169,9710:45
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2022 | 09:17
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (323/22)

As from June 23, 2022, the market segment for the instruments specified below
will change from STO Warrants/186 to STO Warrants Extend ME/238. The ISIN codes
will remain unchanged. 

ISIN    Long name/ Long  Current Market   New Market Segment as of   
       Symbol       Segment       effective date       
GB00BNV216 MINI L STONECO   STO Warrants    STO Warrants Extended ME   
80      AVA 4                               



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
MORGAN STANLEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.