Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RELL ISIN: US58502B1061 Ticker-Symbol: PDC 
Frankfurt
22.06.22
08:12 Uhr
17,800 Euro
-0,400
-2,20 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDNAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDNAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,70018,10010:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDNAX
MEDNAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDNAX INC17,800-2,20 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.