LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - New senior underwriting appointments

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

22 June 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

New senior underwriting appointments

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "Lancashire") today announces a number of senior underwriting appointments to support the continued growth in the business.

James Flude , currently Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) at Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited, will assume an additional role as Group CUO for our insurance business, and James Irvine , currently CUO at Lancashire Insurance Company Limited, will assume an additional role as Group CUO for our reinsurance business. In those capacities, they will each report to Paul Gregory as Group CUO. Subject to regulatory and immigration approvals, Nick Thompson , currently Group Head of Non-Marine Reinsurance Strategy, will replace James Irvine as CUO, Lancashire Insurance Company Limited, next year.

Alex Maloney, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The appointments we are announcing today are all promotions from within our existing underwriting teams. This is testament to the strength of talent, knowledge and experience that we have at Lancashire, in underwriting and across the wider business.

"I am delighted that our long-term investment in developing our people means that we are able to reward and promote colleagues when suitable opportunities arise."

