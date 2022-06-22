Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
22.06.2022
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - New senior underwriting appointments

PR Newswire

London, June 22

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

22 June 2022
Hamilton, Bermuda

New senior underwriting appointments

Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "Lancashire") today announces a number of senior underwriting appointments to support the continued growth in the business.

  • James Flude, currently Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) at Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited, will assume an additional role as Group CUO for our insurance business, and James Irvine, currently CUO at Lancashire Insurance Company Limited, will assume an additional role as Group CUO for our reinsurance business. In those capacities, they will each report to Paul Gregory as Group CUO. Subject to regulatory and immigration approvals, Nick Thompson, currently Group Head of Non-Marine Reinsurance Strategy, will replace James Irvine as CUO, Lancashire Insurance Company Limited, next year.
  • John Spence, previously Active Underwriter of Syndicate 3010, is to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lancashire Syndicates Limited, subject to regulatory approval, and Jon Barnes, currently Active Underwriter of Syndicate 2010, will be appointed to a new role as CUO of Lancashire Syndicates Limited.
  • Matthew Narbett and Matthew Thomas will become Active Underwriters of Syndicate 2010 and 3010 respectively. Both were previously Deputy Active Underwriters for the respective syndicates.


Alex Maloney, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The appointments we are announcing today are all promotions from within our existing underwriting teams. This is testament to the strength of talent, knowledge and experience that we have at Lancashire, in underwriting and across the wider business.

"I am delighted that our long-term investment in developing our people means that we are able to reward and promote colleagues when suitable opportunities arise."

Notes to editors

For further information, please contact:

Lancashire Holdings Limited
Peter Krinks
+44 20 3300 1548
peter.krinks@lancashiregroup.com
Jelena Bjelanovic+44 20 7264 4066
jelena.bjelanovic@lancashiregroup.com
FTI Consulting+44 20 37271046
Edward BerryEdward.Berry@FTIConsulting.com
Tom BlackwellTom.Blackwell@FTIConsulting.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products. Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.8 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group. For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.

