Mirovia acquires IT-HUSET Holding i Norden AB, experts in digitalization 2022-06-22 Today, Mirovia Nordic AB (publ) ("Mirovia Group" or "the Company") has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares in IT-HUSET Holding i Norden AB ("IT-HUSET"). IT-HUSET was founded in 1997 and has competencies throughout all fields of digitalization - anything from project management, requirements management and testing, architecture and development to Cloud, UX and mobile solutions. IT-HUSET's customers are large to medium-sized organizations and are found in, among other things, banking & finance and in the public sector. During the financial year 2021, IT-HUSET reported net sales of SEK 220.5 million and EBITDA of SEK 26.3 million. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in August 2022. "As part of the Mirovia family, IT-HUSET will be able to unleash its full potential. We will play an even bigger role for our customers in their digitalization. Mirovia's clear focus on entrepreneurship and long-termism gives IT-HUSET every opportunity to continue our constant strive to be the best employer for our employees. I'm looking forward to an exciting journey with Mirovia.", says Olof Larsson, VD på IT-HUSET. "We are happy to welcome IT-HUSET to the group. Their services offer a strong complement to our current companies, which means that we at Mirovia Group will further advance our position in the market and broaden our offering within Expert IT Services.", says Andreas Ekblom, Deputy CEO of Mirovia Group.

About the acquisition Mirovia Group has today entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire all shares in IT-HUSET Holding i Norden AB. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in August 2022.

About IT-HUSET IT-HUSET was founded in 1997 and offers professional services within development of customer-unique digitalization. Through single consultants, entire teams, or competence development of their clients' own employees, IT-HUSET accelerates the digitalization of companies. Within their customer base are large and well-known enterprises in e.g., banking & finance as well as public sector entities. IT-HUSET has over 100 employees and had net sales of above SEK 220 million in 2021.



About Mirovia: Mirovia is a group that invests in entrepreneurial companies offering software solutions and niche IT services. Mirovia was founded in 2020 with the goal of being an active owner and business partner to small and medium-sized companies that have continued control their own operations.

For more information, please contact: Sebastian Karlsson, CEO and co-founder, at sebastian@mirovia.io Andreas Ekblom, Deputy CEO, at andreas@mirovia.io www.mirovia.io This information constitutes inside information that Mirovia Nordic AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

