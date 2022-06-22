First North Denmark: Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Swiss Properties Invest A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 14 July 2022. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Swiss Properties Invest A/S obtains a sufficient number of qualified shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published by the company on 6 July 2022 at 12:00 CET at the latest. Name: Swiss Properties Invest ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061805660 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SWISS ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: Minimum 1.225.000 shares Maximum 2.225.000 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 42741116 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 260671 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification: Industry Supersector ------------------------ 35 3510 Real Estate Real Estate ------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1075767