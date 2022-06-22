Legends Rooftop is an online tool that allows investors to purchase off-site rooftop solar panels as a financial investment.From pv magazine USA Startup Legends Solar has unveiled a new early-access product, Legends Rooftop, which is an online, on-demand solar investment platform. The platform allows people to purchase anywhere from one solar panel to an entire array on a remote commercial rooftop. It is pitched as a way for millennial investors to access the benefits of solar. Users select how many panels they want to invest in, with the smallest investment starting at a few hundred dollars. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...