Regulatory News:

The Combined shareholders meeting of Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN), chaired by Mrs Barbara Thoralfsson, Chairperson of the Board, was held on 21 June 2022, at 3pm at the Company's registered Office, Auditorium, 20, Quai du Point du Jour, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France. The General Meeting was broadcasted live, both in French and in English. The General Meeting gathered a large quorum of 91.19%.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions that were submitted.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the 2021 financial and consolidated statements and the payment of a dividend of €0.20 per share, with an ex-date of July 5, 2022 and a payment date of July 7,2022.

The Shareholders approved the 2022 compensation policy of the Company's corporate officers (i.e. the President of the Board, the Directors and the Chief Executive Officer) as detailed in the Corporate Governance report of the Board of Directors, the information referred to in Article L.22-10-9 of the French commercial Code included in the Corporate Governance report of the Board of Directors, as well as the fixed, variable and exceptional elements of total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or awarded for the financial year of 2021 to the Chairperson and the Chief Executive Officer.

The shareholders also voted in favor of the revaluation of the amount of the overall annual compensation package for Directors to bring it to 235,000 euros.

The Shareholders approved the renewal of the authorization granted to the Board with regards to share buybacks.

Finally, the shareholders approved the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to allocate performance shares of the Company to employees and/or corporate officers of the Company or Group companies.

The results of voting on all resolutions submitted to Shareholders will be available on the Company's website: https://ir.exclusive-networks.com/event-directory/annual-general-meeting.

A replay of the AGM is available at the same address.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a leading global specialist in innovative cybersecurity technologies, providing services to accelerate the sale of cybersecurity disruptive and digital infrastructure technologies on a global scale. Exclusive Networks helps cybersecurity vendors scale their businesses globally, and offering channel partners (such as value-added resellers, system integrators, telcos and managed service providers) expertise, disruptive technologies and services to fit the needs of their corporate customers. Exclusive Networks also works with several vendors offering solutions in specific sub-segments beyond cyber.

Exclusive Networks excels by combining global scale with local execution. With offices in 43 countries and the ability to service customers across five continents, Exclusive Networks, headquartered in France, offers a "global scale, local sale" model. This model enhances performance in local operations by providing both global and local support. This approach has enabled Exclusive Networks to (i) develop one of the world's broadest portfolios of cybersecurity solutions from over 260 leading vendors and (ii) develop a worldwide customer base, consisting of over 21,000 VARs, SIs, Telcos and MSPs, indirectly serving more than 110,000 end-customers. Over the period from 2018 to 2021, Exclusive Networks engaged in business in more than 170 countries.

Exclusive Networks' approach enables vendors to adopt a simple and agile go-to-market model in relation to their cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions, while benefiting from Exclusive Networks' local expertise and market knowledge in each jurisdiction where it operates. Exclusive Networks' scale is equally important to its customers as their own end-users may be located in multiple regions of the world. In addition, Exclusive Networks helps its customers through its expertise in vendor selection as cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions become ever more complicated and keep evolving in the face of increasing cybersecurity threats.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005493/en/

Contacts:

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS CONTACTS

Relations Investisseurs

Hacene BOUMENDJEL

Directeur des Relations Investisseurs

ir@exclusive-networks.com

Communication

Hadas HUGHES

VP, Global Marketing Comms

Communications_Global@exclusive-networks.com

FTI Consulting

Christina Zinck

+33 (0)1 47 03 68 18

exclusivenetworks@fticonsulting.com