Gratz brings a wealth of experience managing global media strategies and partnerships

dunnhumby, a global leader in Customer Data Science, has appointed Stacy Gratz as Regional Managing Director for Media, to lead strategic media planning and sales in the UK region, for the Tesco Media Insight Platform.

Stacy Gratz, Regional Managing Director for Media, dunnhumby (Photo: Business Wire)

Gratz comes to dunnhumby from Bacardi where she was Global Media Director, responsible for driving the Global Media Strategy and Communications Planning for the spirits giant, as well as managing Global Partnerships across their portfolio of brands. From the beginning of her career at WIRED Magazine in New York, to Global Client Leadership at Starcom, Stacy's foundation in all aspects of media has seen her leading marketing initiatives for some of the world's largest brands including Mars Wrigley, Visa Europe and American Express.

A new Regional Managing Director for Media for the UK market reflects the increased importance of this discipline for dunnhumby, buoyed by the enormous growth in Retail Media, both for retailers looking to monetise their owned media assets and Brands looking for more accountable media which helps them get closer to shoppers and drives a greater return on advertising spend. Dan Hodgkiss, dunnhumby's Managing Director for Tesco UK states: "Stacy is a highly-skilled media professional with extensive knowledge of global brands, and she brings a wealth of experience to support our ambitious growth targets for our UK media operations. I'm looking forward to seeing how she takes our strategic media planning and sales in the UK to the next level".

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail one of the world's most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,000 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter Gamble, Raley's, L'Oréal and Monoprix. Learn more at www.dunnhumby.com.

