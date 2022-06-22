Earth Life Sciences, Inc.: Earth Life Sciences Provides Corporate Update on the Progress of the VIVA Health Platform

The Viva Health Platform is Currently in Phase 1 Testing

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Earth Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CLTS) ("Earth Life Sciences" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of VivaHealth, a one-stop Smart Life Service Platform designed for Senior Asians.

VivaHealth is a one-stop Internet smart life service trading platform for Asian communities in North America (mainly serving Chinese and other Asian communities). The platform focuses on the vertical fields of skincare and foot bathing, beauty and makeup, manicures, and haircuts, as well as traditional Chinese massages for seniors.

The company's online ordering and offline service is designed as a matching trading platform, similar to Uber, but is targeted to provide lifestyle services. Using Internet information technology and big data for accurate analysis, VivaHealth integrates life service resources such as physiotherapists, foot bathers, manicurists, beauticians, barbers, and medical professionals in the service areas.

According to PolicyAdvice.net, the global healthcare sector will reach $10.059 trillion by 2022. The United States spends significantly more on healthcare, per capita, compared to other nations and such spending is expected to continue growing. The care of the ever-expanding aging population and the development of medical technology have become a huge driving force for the healthcare industry, and the United States will usher in a new era. It is the largest sector in the field of big health. CMS {"Content Management System"} data has shown that national healthcare spending hit a total of $3.8 trillion in the year before the onset of COVID-19.

In the near future, the VIVA USA health platform will be launched in most of the United States, covering hundreds of cities and towns to serve millions of users and families. The developer is presently testing the platform and the Company plans to provide an update on Phase 1 shortly.

About Earth Life Sciences Inc.

In its efforts to enhance shareholder value, Earth Life Sciences is embarking into a new and exciting segment of Personal Care, one of the fastest growing portions of the multi-trillion-dollar Health Care industry. The Company's developer, Viva USA is a company with extensive experience in creating similar systems. Earth Life Sciences has recent AI (Artificial Intelligence) experience and will assist in customization and implementation of advanced innovative software platform which will facilitate the delivery of on-site Life Style Services and well-being to families across the United States under the banner of VIVA USA.

