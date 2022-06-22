It is extremely hard to succeed in the rough mobile world with an app. While with a mobile game, you can at least rely on your mobile publisher, with a non-gaming app it's different. The majority of the teams working on this kind of product are small and lack resources for growth. A new Cypriot mobile app publisher Union Apps was founded to help all those teams make a breakthrough.

What exactly is Union Apps

Union Apps is dedicated to converting subscription-based apps into full-scale profitable businesses. If you are a passionate app developer making a project that improves people's lives, then Union Apps is a perfect fit for you.

In the case of self-publishing, it takes 3 to 5 years to scale a non-gaming app. With Union Apps, it only takes 3 to 6 months. After signing a publishing agreement, a dev team is to simply do what they love develop and improve their product. Meanwhile, Union Apps provides them with funding as well as marketing, analytics, and monetization expertise. The publishing provides several types of collaboration: classic publishing, partial app acquisition, or even investment in a team. The conditions are discussed with each dev team individually.

Who are the people behind the publishing

Union Apps is a team of professionals in user acquisition, influencer marketing, ASO, creative production, product management, and data analytics. They have extensive work experience in performance marketing agencies and mobile publishers.

The publishing team works on skyrocketing their clients' apps, making them reach app stores' top charts and multiplying their profits several times.

"I strongly believe in this project and am convinced that we will generate profits of millions of dollars for our clients. Even though Union Apps is new on the market, we are already working on 3 subscription-based mobile apps that gained fascinating results thanks to our fruitful collaboration," shares Union Apps' Head of marketing Artem Smirnov.

In January 2022, Union Apps spent over $1,000,000 on app marketing with a positive ROI forecast. At the moment, the publisher's partner apps are in the top 100 downloads in their categories in the US.

To become one of Union Apps' partners, all you need is to send a request via this form.

