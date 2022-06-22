Delivering Holistic Reporting, Trading and Administration Solutions for UK Investment Trust

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has been appointed to provide global custody, fund accounting, depositary services and its outsourced trading service Integrated Trading Solutions to International Biotechnology Trust and its investment manager SV Health Managers

Founded in 1994, International Biotechnology Trust is a United Kingdom (UK) investment trust, that, as at end of May 2022, had a market capitalisation of over £255 million. Publicly-traded on the London Stock Exchange, its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in biotechnology and other life sciences companies with the potential for high growth through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.

Laurence Everitt, head of Global Fund Services, UK at Northern Trust said: "We are delighted to partner with International Biotechnology Trust and SV Health Managers in delivering the administration, execution and technology capabilities they and their investors require. Our Whole Office approach to working with investment managers allows us to deliver these solutions via a single platform and integrated service model reducing business complexity for clients while helping us meet their evolving requirements."

Northern Trust's Global Fund Services business provides services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions to global investment managers supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

Integrated Trading Solutions is part of Northern Trust Capital Markets, which is comprised of a number of Northern Trust entities that provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including institutional brokerage, foreign exchange, securities lending and transition management.

