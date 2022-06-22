Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to report that the Company commissioned Goldspot Discoveries Corp. ("Goldspot") to complete a compilation and apply their proprietary machine learning program on the Silver Cloud project located along the high-grade Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada.

The Goldspot synthesis utilized regional- and project-scale geophysical, lithologic and geochemical data sets to unmask and expose the fundamental gold-bearing structures that may contain high-grade gold and silver mineralization - similar to the nearby deposits of Midas and Hollister. The synthesis combined the compiled data set and machine learning technology to produce a set of targets that were then reviewed and adjusted based on the Company's project geologist's ideas and suggestions. The collaborative effort produced 10 high quality and high-priority drill targets.

Blackrock Silver President & CEO, Andrew Pollard, commented, "With an impressive track record of high-grade discoveries on established gold belts already to their credit, we felt our Silver Cloud project, adjacent to two of the highest-grade gold mines in Nevada, would make for the perfect collaboration with Goldspot to apply their machine learning algorithm, tasked with crunching an immense amount of regional and project level data in an effort to generate new targets. A significant amount of new regional geophysical data was unearthed and licensed in the process, the result of which has led to a new understanding of the project. We have identified 10 high-priority drill targets and permitting is underway that will allow us to test these concepts in the fall."





Silver Cloud Project, Nevada - Drillhole Location Map Showing 2022 Planned Drillholes

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/128558_94869f00a49c6b46_002full.jpg

SCX-001 and -002 are testing a 30m wide structural zone with gold up to 7.7 g/t. High-grade gold was returned from core holes SBC19-001 (3.84 g/t Au), SCT-8 (7.68 g/t Au), SCT-9 (4.57 g/t Au) and SCT-7 (2.58 g/t Au). The gold mineralized structure is dipping steeply to the east. SCX-001 and -002 are designed to test this north-northwest trending mineralized zone.

After a review of previous drilling in the Northwest Canyon area, it appears the high-grade mineralization is oriented in a different direction than previously thought. SBC19-002 intersected coarse gold, up to 8.32 g/t Au over 1.5 metres in a series of quartz veins stringers. SCP-15 intersected 12.2 metres of 5.61 g/t Au. SCX-003 will attempt to tie the mineralization in SBC19-002 and the older PDX drillhole. Modelling now suggests mineralization is along a NNW structure dipping east.

In the centre of the Silver Cloud property is a demarcation between felsic volcanic rocks on the west side of the property and intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks on the east side of the project. SCX-004 and -005 are testing this NW oriented geologic boundary. At site SCX-005 there is elevated mercury in rock and soil samples following the geologic/structural break.

SCX-006 is in Honey Hill and will test an E-W structural corridor interpreted from the project gravity data. The drillhole will intersect the underlying unconformity between the younger volcanics and the Paleozoic basement.

SCX-007 and -008 are testing coincident gravity and geochemical anomalies in the Quiver target. SCX-007 will also follow up on gold mineralization intersected in SBR20-017 (15.2 m grading 0.222 g/t Au). It appears that SBR20-017 may have paralleled an important N-S structure. SCX-007 will cut across the structure.

SCX-009 is testing a newly identified northeast oriented outcropping vein that dips to the southeast. Geologic review of the Quiver target area shows a northeast oriented vein that has never been drill tested. The vein contains elevated mercury in outcrop.

Immediately west of the Silver Cloud mercury mine, Goldspot identified a parallel north-northwest trending structure. The position is based on geochemistry and gravity data. SCX-010 will test this parallel structure.

Permits have been summited to the BLM, and a core and RC drill have been scheduled for a fall drill program which will consist of 4,400 metres across 10 drillholes (5 RC, 5 core). Permits are anticipated before the end of summer.

Blackrock's exploration activities at the Silver Cloud project are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Anchored by a seasoned Board, Blackrock is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

