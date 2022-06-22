Cypher Metaverse Inc.: Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Network Takes Significant Step In Broadening Awareness with the Developer Community as per Update from Arcology's Leadership Team regarding Cypher's investment in Arcology parent, Capital Blocktech Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has launched a new website with advanced capabilities to spur the next phase of its growth. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30%.

"Arcology has successfully solved virtually all the technical challenges and achieved our initial goals," said Mr. Laurent Zhang, Arcology Founder and CEO. "The project has advanced to the point where it must attract the developer community - as such this robust site does the following to achieve that objective:"

Delivers a comprehensive overview of the Arcology project

Demonstrates Arcology's major strengths and advantages

Presents Arcology's current status and ongoing advancements

Provides comprehensive access to technical documents

Expands Arcology's market presence within the following essential communities: DApp developers Crypto investors Crypto exchanges Crypto enthusiasts



"It is understood that Arcology needs to demonstrate its technical capabilities as other projects in the space, such as Ethereum and Solana have done - this site helps to advance our efforts in that area," said Mr. Laurent Zhang, Arcology Founder and CEO. "In addition, we will add a link to the public Testnet, which we are going to launch in the near future."

The Arcology site can be found at: https://arcology.network/

