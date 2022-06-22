Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp's Gambit Rewards Partners with The World's Largest First-Party Data Platform for Rewards Related to Insights, Activation & Measurement

Partnership introduces a new way for Gambit players to collect free-to-play gaming tokens

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Today, Loyalty Gaming pioneer, Gambit Rewards, Inc. (Gambit), announced a new partnership with the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, innovation and measurement. With a global reach that encompasses over 60 million individuals, the partner is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The partnership introduces the partner's incentives for completing surveys to Gambit's unique gamified loyalty experience. Under the terms of the deal, Gambit players will now be able to access surveys directly from within the Gambit platform to earn more Play Tokens.

"With the new Gambit Survey option, we can now offer our players more ways to earn free tokens in real time. In addition to converting loyalty points to Gambit Tokens, players will be able to simply click on the "Get More" button to complete surveys and earn more Tokens. Surveys are a perfect complement to our Loyalty Gaming model" said Richard Pistilli, Founder & CEO of Gambit Rewards.

Gambit is a regulator-approved customer network that offers a groundbreaking approach to both online gaming and loyalty programs. Gambit free-to-play gift cards, now available in 48 of the 50 states, are offered as a point redemption option through participating loyalty sites. Effectively, Gambit converts brand rewards points into risk-free play for online gaming and sports betting. In April, Gambit announced a major strategic partnership with Bally's Corp. to further enhance its branding and gaming platform.

Launched in 2019 as a solution for gamifying rewards programs, Gambit offers fans a new way to engage with the high-growth vertical of online gaming and sports betting. Users can play for actual cash winnings, cryptocurrencies, charitable contributions, and other prizes, without risking any real money. This system offers more choices for consumers and unlocks some of the US $100B of cumulative value that is trapped in unused loyalty points. All activity is centralized at gambitrewards.com, creating a single hub for Loyalty Gaming across the entire rewards landscape.

Gambit is a regulator-approved consumer network that integrates loyalty programs with online gaming & sports betting in America. Part of Snipp Interactive Inc. (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), Gambit's platform enables consumers to convert unused loyalty points from across rewards programs into digital play tokens, which can then be used to collect real cash rewards or other prizes from free-to-play games. For more information, visit www.gambitrewards.com

