NuGen Medical Devices: NuGen M.D. Launches PetJet Providing Needle-Free Injections for Domesticated Pets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV:NGMD) ("NuGen' or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, is pleased to announce that it will be launching a needle-free injection device specifically designed for domesticated household pets.

The PetJetTM will allow pet owners and veterinarians to safely and quickly inject various types of medication without the fear of hurting their pets with a traditional hypodermic needle.

Seventy percent of U.S. households, or about 90.5 million families, own a pet, according to the 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA). This is up from 56 percent of U.S. households in 1988, the first year the survey was conducted, and 67 percent in 2019.

As in humans, dogs and cats with diabetes often require lifelong treatment which may include daily injections of insulin. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), diabetes can occur in cats and dogs of any age, although it is often diagnosed later in the animal's life and, if not treated with proper insulin and feeding schedules, may cause long-term harm to the pet.

Michael Wright, CEO of NuGen M.D. states, "Our needle-free solution offers more than just improved health care opportunities in humans, but brings a much-needed solution for the millions of domesticated pets suffering from chronic illness in North America. While diabetes is a growing concern and cost in humans, it is also in pets. Our device can be used 5,000 times across many medications for use in pets. It can be devastating for a loving pet owner to jab their pets daily or weekly in order to administer lifesaving medication. However, with PetJet, these pet owners will be able to deliver the medication without the negative associations of hypodermic needles."

In 2016, the State of Pet Health Report found that diabetes is on the rise in both dogs and cats, with diagnoses increasing nearly 80% in dogs and 18% in cats over a 10-year period. Currently, about one in every 300 dogs and one in 230 cats are diagnosed with diabetes during their lifetimes, although research suggests that many cases still go undiagnosed.

Like the NuGen M.D. needle-free injection system, also known as InsuJet, which is a self-administered needle-free injection system approved by Health Canada and in over 40 other countries globally, the PetJet can be safely used 5,000 times without the risk of needle-stick injury or cross-contamination as well as eliminating the waste management of sharps (used needles), making it easier for owners to provide at-home care to their pets.

For veterinarians, the PetJet presents an alternative to hypodermic needles that present real dangers like needlestick injuries, which can be permanently damaging, life changing, and are becoming more of a concern among veterinary medicine professionals. The Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) has reported several cases of long-term issues from veterinary needlestick injury including prolonged pain, inflammation, and restrictions to mobility.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen Medical Devices' principal business is the development and commercialization of innovative needle-free injection devices and systems for the administration of subcutaneous medication.

It is developing products using needle-free drug delivery technology in several important fields including, but not limited to, anaphylaxis, diabetes, severe migraine, erectile dysfunction, chronic anemia, neutropenia, autoimmune rheumatoid arthritis, growth and fertility hormone, psoriasis as well as DNA and conventional/pediatric vaccines.

