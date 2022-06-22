ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Names Fintech / Augmented Reality Software Development Executive to Board of Directors

Technology Veteran, David Gratton, Brings Strategic Product Development and Product Marketing Expertise to ePlay's Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announces the appointment of David Gratton to its board of directors. Gratton brings strategic product development and product marketing expertise at a key growth stage for the company. The team welcomes his product, technology, software development, and financial technology experience to help support ePlay's growth.

Gratton has over 25 years of operational and leadership experience in technology companies. He has founded and led software companies based in Vancouver since 1999. Counting Microsoft, EA, Bioware, Warner Bros., Mattel, MTV/Viacom, and others as software development clients, Gratton has led award winning teams for marketing innovation and design.

"We are excited to add David to our board, with so much experience and ambition for consumer products, he is a great fit at a perfect time," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital.

ePlay's apps and games, such as new Augmented Reality (AR) sports apps like Klocked, will leverage Gratton's expertise to help the Company provide accelerated market-driven development and positioning.

"I am excited to be a part of an innovative company where sports, technology, and augmented reality intersect," says David Gratton, ePlay Digital Director.

ePlay Digital wishes to thank Lew Turnquist for all his service, active leadership, and stewardship of the Company since 2017.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including the, award-winning, augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.fun . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo specializes in augmented reality, mobile game, Web3, and metaverse development.

