Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.: Pond Technologies Engages Cleantech Consultant to Accelerate Project Pipeline

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of protein shortages and climate change, announces it has agreed to engage Clean Conduit, Inc., a clean technology management consulting firm. Clean Conduit, Inc. will market Pond Technologies' carbon absorbing, algae-growing technology to prospective clients.

Clean Conduit, Inc (www.cleanconduit.com) has over 15 years experience in domestic and international cleantech consulting. It offers unique, multidisciplinary services under one umbrella in the areas of professional engineering, business, and sales. Their expertise includes guiding cleantech companies through complex initiatives by articulating pathways to success and working closely with them through execution and delivery. Beyond its own extensive network, Clean Conduit, Inc. is also equipped with proven tools and techniques for market research and lead generation which will assist in building an ecosystem of entities that can support Pond Technologies' short and long- term requirements.

President & CEO at Pond, Grant Smith, said: "This engagement with Clean Conduit, largely subsidized through GreenCentre Canada, will leverage their experience, know-how, and network to provide Pond with new, meaningful introductions and client leads in industries such as alternative proteins where Pond has an amazing value proposition to offer. Given their history helping grow Canadian cleantech companies, we're confident that Clean Conduit will drive significant value for us by furthering awareness of our unique technology."

About Pond Technologies

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond has developed a proprietary system that can profitably transform CO2 into valuable products. Its Pond Carbon business focuses on absorbing greenhouse gas emissions, transforming these into food, feed, and nutraceutical ingredients. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of microalgae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human antibodies and proteins.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at info@pondtech.com or 416-287-3835 ext. 201.

SOURCE: Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706012/Pond-Technologies-Engages-Cleantech-Consultant-to-Accelerate-Project-Pipeline