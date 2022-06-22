Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail") is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with GoStudent ("GoStudent"), the online tutoring company that provides tailor-made, 1-to-1, online tutoring sessions in over 30 subjects to K-12 students.

Zonetail's mobile platforms designed for high-rise residential buildings, as well as property-managed townhouses and gated communities, connects residents to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device.

Using Zonetail's residential platforms residents can access the building's community news and activity feeds, community calendar, document libraries, and book building amenities, such as visitor parking or the elevator. In addition, residents can create and track maintenance requests, view their ledger and status certificates (for condos), and access links to pay their rent or monthly maintenance dues. It digitizes the entire communication process between property management and the residents.

Included on all Zonetail platforms is a marketplace called 'Explore', highlighting the businesses and services that residents are in constant need of. These businesses pay Zonetail either an advertising or transactional fee to be on the platforms to connect with the highly sought, but often difficult to reach, high-rise residents.

Prioritizing sustainable learning success, GoStudent offers a range of affordable memberships, with prices per session ranging from $26 to $36, based on the duration and level of intensity chosen. GoStudent is the highest valued EdTech scale-up in Europe, and operates in 23 markets, including numerous countries in Latin America, Europe and across North America.

Partnering with GoStudent, gives Zonetail users immediate access to private 1-on-1 lessons with uniquely tailored learning plans for each student. All school subjects and age groups are covered, with ongoing updates on each child's progress. Flexible scheduling and payment options make booking a tutor both simple and affordable. Zonetail users can take advantage of a free lesson and an exclusive corporate discount.

"Many families need extra tutoring for their children. Having GoStudent on the Zonetail platform makes it easy for busy parants to find the right tutor at the right price, giving them easy access to flexible, long-term support for their children," said Mark Holmes, CEO and President of Zonetail.

"Zonetail's residential platform provides GoStudent with direct access to tens of thousands of households to offer our tutoring services to close education gaps, improve grades and unlock the full potential of every student," said Guy Winter - Global Head of Corporate Partnerships at GoStudent. "Zonetail's coverage, their unique marketplace and transactional billing make this platform very attractive for us. We're excited to get started!"

Zonetail reports that it will receive a transaction fee of 13% for GoStudent packages booked through its mobile platforms. GoStudent expects to launch with Zonetail in the coming days.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform and market network that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities and services . Our Mission is to provide a state-of-the-art mobile platform that enables high-rise residents to better manage their homes by connecting people to products, amenities, and services. And our Vision is to build a critical mass of users in the hard-to-reach, high rise residential vertical, through a unique mobile market network model - providing vital information, products, and services at the tap of a screen. We are the search engine to optimize you home. Zonetail also has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hotels in the world representing approximately 35,000 hotels and 65% of the U.S. hotel market. The Company expects to relaunch its hotel vertical when market conditions within the hotel industry have rebounded after COVID.

Please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

About GoStudent

GoStudent is one of the world-leading online tutoring providers and, with a €3BN valuation, Europe's highest valued EdTech company. GoStudent was founded in Vienna in 2016 by Felix Ohswald (CEO) and Gregor Müller (COO). Currently, GoStudent is serving customers in 23 countries. Via its platform GoStudent provides paid, one-to-one, online tuition in 30+ subjects to K-12 students, using a membership model. Various investors, including Prosus and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, have invested more than 590 million euros in the rapidly growing platform. GoStudent employs +2,000 people and works with +20,000 self-employed tutors. Over 1.5M tutoring sessions are booked each month.

Learn more here: www.gostudent.org.

