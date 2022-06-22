Index to underlie the performance of digital assets portfolio

Marke0tVector Indexes GmbH announces the licensing of the MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Brazil Index (ticker: MVSCBR) to Investo as the underlying index for their BLOK11 ETF. The index is designed to measure the performance of the largest and most liquid smart contract assets and considers Brazilian trading parameters.

"We are proud to partner with Investo to bring this cutting-edge Smart Contract Leaders index to the dynamic Brazilian ETF marketplace," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector Indexes. "Investo's accelerating product innovation aligns perfectly with MarketVector's pioneering role in developing Digital Asset indexes."

The MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Brazil Index (ticker: MVSCBR) is a rules-based index designed to track the performance of the largest and most liquid smart contract assets. The index is calculated in USD as a price return index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components.

"We are living in an age of rapid technology development that demands we be up-to-date at all times on the new applications leveraging cutting-edge technology around the world," said Cauê Mançanares, CEO of Investo. "Investo is proud to accompany this evolution with the launch of BLOK11. With this ETF, Investo brings to Brazilians a simple and intelligent way to invest in the Smart Contracts sector in a diversified manner."

Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MarketVector Indexes website.

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders Brazil Index (ticker: MVSCBR)

Number of Components: 11

Base Date: 31 December 2017

Base Value: 100

