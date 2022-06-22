Peak Has Completed Eight Add-On Acquisitions Since Being Acquired by Sole Source Capital

Sole Source Capital LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company, Peak Technologies, a leading system integrator in the Automatic Identification and Data Capture ("AIDC") market acquired VisionID and Dalosy. The acquisition of both companies marks Sole Source Capital's 15th investment in the AIDC industry and expands Peak's footprint into Europe. Sole Source has supported Peak Technologies in six prior add-on acquisitions including Optical Phusion, Inovity, Bar Code Direct, DBK Concepts, Avalon Integration and Graphic Label. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Tipperary, Ireland and founded in 2000, VisionID is a systems integrator of AIDC hardware, labels, software solutions and vendor service contracts. The company sells primarily to enterprise-level customers in the healthcare, food beverage, and industrial end markets.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in the Netherlands with an additional sales office in Belgium, Dalosy is a provider of AIDC hardware, labels, software, and services primarily to the industrial, transportation logistics, and grocery end markets.

"We are excited to welcome the VisionID and Dalosy teams to Peak Technologies. These companies offer highly technical solution offerings in the Irish, Dutch, and Belgian AIDC and managed services markets. They will further add to Peak's ability to support our growing multinational customer base both in North America and Europe." said Tony Rivers, CEO of Peak Technologies.

About Sole Source Capital

Founded in 2016 by David Fredston, Sole Source Capital is a private equity firm that thematically invests in fragmented, high-growth industrial subsectors. Sole Source seeks founder-owned businesses or corporate carve-outs that will benefit from the team's operating and M&A capabilities. The Firm has a strong operating heritage that enables it to execute a buy-and-build strategy with significant downside protection. The Firm is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with offices in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit www.solesourcecapital.com or contact investor.relations@solesourcecapital.com.

About Peak Technologies

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Peak Technologies is a leading system integrator of digital supply chain, retail and mobile workforce solutions. With over 35 years of supply chain, field mobility and retail services expertise, Peak Technologies has an insider's perspective of the market; its origins, participants, and dynamic forces of change. With extensive application experience across industry segments, Peak Technologies is able to provide objective consultancy on business processes, software, hardware, as well as turn-key solutions for equipment repair, life cycle support, technology, vertical/application and business services. For more information, please visit www.peaktech.com.

About VisionID

VisionID is a systems integrator of AIDC hardware, labels, software, and services primarily to the healthcare, food beverage, and industrial end markets. The company is headquartered in Tipperary, Ireland. For more information, please visit https://visionid.ie/.

About Dalosy

Dalosy is a provider of AIDC hardware, labels, software, and services primarily to the industrial, transportation logistics, and grocery end markets. The company is headquartered in Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, Netherlands, with a sales office in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. For more information, please visit https://dalosy.com/en/.

