Traders News Source Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews Jason DiBona CEO AeroClean Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with CEO Jason DiBona AeroClean Technologies. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Mr. DiBona CEO AeroClean.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/aerc-interview/



CEO Jason DiBona AeroClean Technologies, Inc.

Mr. DiBona has served as our Chief Executive Officer since May 2020. Mr. DiBona brings more than 25 years of experience in developing and executing strategies for sustainable growth. He has held leadership roles in medical and healthcare technologies, global sales operations and start-up environments and has experience working with diverse private and public sector clients in more than 120 countries. Mr. DiBona spent the majority of his career, from 1999 to 2014, at GE Healthcare, holding multiple leadership and business development roles across the global healthcare organization. After his time at GE Healthcare, from 2014 to 2018, Mr. DiBona led the sales and marketing efforts at ePreop, a start-up medical software developer, with a successful launch and exit in the role of Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Prior to AeroClean, Mr. DiBona served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales Strategies for America's largest homebuilder, Lennar Corporation. Mr. DiBona earned his Bachelor of Science degrees in Molecular Biology and Microbiology from the University of Central Florida.

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers vision for growth both in the near and long term, manufacturing services to meet demand, guidance for FYE 2022 and FYE 2023 revenues, competition in the air purification sector and much more.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going-with continuous air hygiene products called, Purgo (pure-go). We create solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, transportation and more. Purgo products feature SteriDuct, a proprietary technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct, our solutions are medical grade, eradicating viral, fungal, and bacterial airborne microorganisms. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com.

About Traders News Source (TNS)

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts.

