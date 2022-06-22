Neptune to deliver exciting new features via agile, new platform developed by Genesis

Neptune Networks Ltd., the fixed-income pre-trade market utility, and Genesis Global, the low-code application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, today announced that a new, expanded Neptune platform developed by Genesis will launch in early July.

The enhanced Neptune service will offer its 115 clients and dealers a new web interface and several new features including: single name CDS, support for emerging market bonds and improved market analysis, including axe skews. All prior services and functionality offered by Neptune will remain available on the new platform.

"Bringing Neptune onto Genesis technology enables us to provide the next-generation service the fixed income market requires," said John Robinson, CEO at Neptune Networks Ltd. "Adding single-name CDS and a host of other features are timely additions to our service and, going forward, Genesis enables us to update and upgrade our service with supreme speed. We have an exciting roadmap to supply even more data, analytics and customization to our global buy- and sell-side community."

"Building the new Neptune service capitalizes on our fixed-income expertise and the transformative power of our low-code platform," said Stephen Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Genesis. "Our low-code architecture makes it easy for services like Neptune to add features, datasets and analytics. With its new platform in place, Neptune has unmatched ability to bring innovation to its community and the market."

Genesis began development of the new Neptune service in January and the firms believe this exemplifies the fast, modern deployment approach Genesis affords a sophisticated, global, fixed-income markets platform and other complex initiatives. "Start to finish in six months for a platform and community this size is one of the fastest builds I have been involved with," observed Gavin Collins, CTO at Neptune.

The modular, low-code software design by Genesis makes it much easier and faster for Neptune to introduce new capabilities and analytics. Rather than amending traditional code, updating Neptune to provide new data or functionality simply requires adding modules or amending modules already in the system.

The new Neptune platform integrates with leading order management systems (OMS), execution management systems (EMS) and proprietary trading tools with a FIX API. Data can also be transmitted via SFTP and any user can access Neptune's user-friendly interface.

About Neptune Networks

Neptune supplies the highest quality bond pre-trade data (axes and inventory) from the sell-side to the buy-side via FIX. There are currently 31 banks on the platform. Neptune supplies data that is standardised, real-time and direct from sell-side risk systems, rather than periodic runs or manual spreadsheets with their high probability of errors and poor timeliness. Neptune data is delivered via several workflow efficient options, including direct to client OMS and/or EMS, or via a single API, providing dealers' data via one connection.

The platform carries over 100,000 positions daily, around $600bn in notional liquidity, in asset classes such as Credit, Rates and Emerging Markets. Neptune is used by 80 buy-side firms globally, managing in excess of $50 trillion in AUM.

Neptune has consistently grown since inception in mid-2016 and was highlighted in The Desk's 2022 Trading Intentions Survey of major buy-side customers as the most used independent pre-trade source.

About Genesis

Genesis provides freedom from legacy and replaces the buy versus build challenge with a buy-to-build solution. Purpose-built for financial markets organizations, the Genesis low-code platform powers application development with the speed, performance and flexibility these organizations need to gain a sustained competitive edge. With highly composable and customizable components, development teams can accelerate innovation today while scaling for tomorrow.

Whether it's extending the capabilities of legacy applications or building brand new apps or platforms, Genesis supercharges developers with reusable components, dev tools and documentation. Built with modern technologies and an event-driven architecture, the platform can handle the performance and scalability needs of the world's premier financial markets institutions.

Genesis has global offices in Miami, New York, Charlotte, London, Leeds, São Paulo and Dublin.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005268/en/

Contacts:

Gavin Collins, Chief Technology Officer, Neptune Networks

gavin.collins@neptunefi.com +44 203 878 4276



Alex Paidas, Corporate Communications, Genesis Global

alex.paidas@genesis.global +1 646 246 4889