ACCESSWIRE
22.06.2022 | 14:20
95 Leser
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held today were dully passed.

The detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Resolution

Total Votes Cast

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Withheld/non votes

Number

%

Number

%

Approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021

93,292,775

93,292,362

100%

413

0%

79,956

Re-election of

Mr. Roger Davey

86,861,042

80,704,661

92.9%

6,156,381

7.1%

6,511,689

Re-election of

Mr. Alberto Lavandeira

93,372,230

93,329,693

100%

42,537

0%

501

Re-election of

Mr. Jesus Fernandez

93,372,230

93,329,693

100%

42,537

0%

501

Re-election of

Mr. Hussein Barma

93,372,230

88,053,998

94.3%

5,318,232

5.7%

501

Re-election of

Mr. Neil Gregson

93,372,230

93,371,817

100%

413

0%

501

Re-election of

Mr. Stephen Scott

85,385,229

74,079,576

86.8%

11,305,653

13.2%

7,987,502

Re-election of

Ms. Kate Harcourt

93,372,230

93,206,879

99.8%

165,351

0.2%

501

Re-appoint Ernst & Young Cyprus Limited

93,372,731

93,372,318

100%

413

0%

-

Authorise the Directors to grant awards under the LTIP

86,861,042

56,880,959

65.5%

29,980,083

34.5%

6,511,689

To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the capital

93,372,230

93,368,641

100%

3,589

0%

501

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UK

Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson

+ 44 20 3757 6882

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706124/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Results-of-the-2022-Annual-General-Meeting

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
