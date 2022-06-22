Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held today were dully passed.

The detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Resolution Total Votes Cast Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld/non votes Number % Number % Approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021 93,292,775 93,292,362 100% 413 0% 79,956 Re-election of Mr. Roger Davey 86,861,042 80,704,661 92.9% 6,156,381 7.1% 6,511,689 Re-election of Mr. Alberto Lavandeira 93,372,230 93,329,693 100% 42,537 0% 501 Re-election of Mr. Jesus Fernandez 93,372,230 93,329,693 100% 42,537 0% 501 Re-election of Mr. Hussein Barma 93,372,230 88,053,998 94.3% 5,318,232 5.7% 501 Re-election of Mr. Neil Gregson 93,372,230 93,371,817 100% 413 0% 501 Re-election of Mr. Stephen Scott 85,385,229 74,079,576 86.8% 11,305,653 13.2% 7,987,502 Re-election of Ms. Kate Harcourt 93,372,230 93,206,879 99.8% 165,351 0.2% 501 Re-appoint Ernst & Young Cyprus Limited 93,372,731 93,372,318 100% 413 0% - Authorise the Directors to grant awards under the LTIP 86,861,042 56,880,959 65.5% 29,980,083 34.5% 6,511,689 To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the capital 93,372,230 93,368,641 100% 3,589 0% 501

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

