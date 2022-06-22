Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held today were dully passed.
The detailed results of the voting are set out below:
Resolution
Total Votes Cast
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Withheld/non votes
Number
%
Number
%
Approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021
93,292,775
93,292,362
100%
413
0%
79,956
Re-election of
Mr. Roger Davey
86,861,042
80,704,661
92.9%
6,156,381
7.1%
6,511,689
Re-election of
Mr. Alberto Lavandeira
93,372,230
93,329,693
100%
42,537
0%
501
Re-election of
Mr. Jesus Fernandez
93,372,230
93,329,693
100%
42,537
0%
501
Re-election of
Mr. Hussein Barma
93,372,230
88,053,998
94.3%
5,318,232
5.7%
501
Re-election of
Mr. Neil Gregson
93,372,230
93,371,817
100%
413
0%
501
Re-election of
Mr. Stephen Scott
85,385,229
74,079,576
86.8%
11,305,653
13.2%
7,987,502
Re-election of
Ms. Kate Harcourt
93,372,230
93,206,879
99.8%
165,351
0.2%
501
Re-appoint Ernst & Young Cyprus Limited
93,372,731
93,372,318
100%
413
0%
-
Authorise the Directors to grant awards under the LTIP
86,861,042
56,880,959
65.5%
29,980,083
34.5%
6,511,689
To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the capital
93,372,230
93,368,641
100%
3,589
0%
501
Contacts:
SEC Newgate UK
Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson
+ 44 20 3757 6882
4C Communications
Carina Corbett
+44 20 3170 7973
Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio
+44 20 7523 8000
BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)
Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron
+44 20 7236 1010
Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown
+44 20 7418 8900
About Atalaya Mining Plc
Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com
