Xcelerate, Inc. Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC PINK:XCRT) today announced that it has initiated its plan to upgrade the trading of its common stock from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company has submitted OTCQB application materials to OTC Markets Group, operator of OTCMarkets.com. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB.

Xcelerate, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Press release picture

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with the goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

"We believe that trading on the OTCQB will increase Xcelerates' visibility to the investment community, including institutional investors, as we continue to develop a pilot program in Africa through our subsidiary, AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC. ('ASA'), a medical technology and virtual health company and the development the portfolio of patents recently acquired from HS Pharmaceuticals as well as our continued development of patentable med-tech," stated Michael O'Shea, CEO of Xcelerate.

For more information please visit www.xcelerate.global

SAFE HARBOR
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

Xcelerate Contact:
Info@Xcelerate.Global

SOURCE: Xcelerate, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/706070/Xcelerate-Inc-Applies-to-Trade-on-the-OTCQB-Venture-Marketplace

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
