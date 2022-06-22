Xcelerate, Inc. Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC PINK:XCRT) today announced that it has initiated its plan to upgrade the trading of its common stock from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market. The Company has submitted OTCQB application materials to OTC Markets Group, operator of OTCMarkets.com. The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB.

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with the goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation.

"We believe that trading on the OTCQB will increase Xcelerates' visibility to the investment community, including institutional investors, as we continue to develop a pilot program in Africa through our subsidiary, AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC. ('ASA'), a medical technology and virtual health company and the development the portfolio of patents recently acquired from HS Pharmaceuticals as well as our continued development of patentable med-tech," stated Michael O'Shea, CEO of Xcelerate.

