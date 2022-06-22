easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 22-Jun-2022 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Jun-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both in % Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total (8.A + 8.B) voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.000466 1.007633 1.008099 7641489 crossed or reached Position of previous 2.762535 4.040550 6.803085 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 59 0.000008 GB00B7KR2P84 3475 0.000458 US2778562098 Sub Total 8.A 3534 0.000466%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights 29/07/2022 Cash 619955 0.081787 Swaps N/A 06/07/2022 Cash 6800000 0.897086 Swaps N/A 19/09/2022 Cash 218000 0.028760 Swaps N/A Sub 7637955 1.007633% Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through Total of both if it equals Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it financial instruments if it or is higher than the equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities, Inc

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Jun-2022

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code: HOL TIDM: EZJ LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 Sequence No.: 169997 EQS News ID: 1381373 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381373&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2022 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)