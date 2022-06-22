Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
WKN: A1JTC1 ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Ticker-Symbol: EJT1 
Xetra
22.06.22
15:04 Uhr
4,855 Euro
-0,090
-1,82 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8654,92015:34
4,8504,92515:34
Dow Jones News
22.06.2022 | 14:31
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 22-Jun-2022 / 13:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B7KR2P84

Issuer Name

EASYJET PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Jun-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Jun-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights  % of voting rights through  Total of both in % Total number of 
.              attached to shares  financial instruments (total (8.A + 8.B)     voting rights held 
               (total of 8.A)    of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)                in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was 0.000466       1.007633           1.008099      7641489 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous     2.762535       4.040550           6.803085 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  59                               0.000008 
 
GB00B7KR2P84 
 
                                  3475                              0.000458 
US2778562098 
 
 
 Sub Total 8.A           3534                              0.000466%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                                converted 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument 
                  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
 
                  29/07/2022                             Cash              619955             0.081787 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  06/07/2022                             Cash              6800000             0.897086 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  19/09/2022                             Cash              218000             0.028760 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                Sub                                                   7637955             1.007633% 
Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through   Total of both if it equals 
 Ultimate controlling person    Name of controlled undertaking    % of voting rights if it    financial instruments if it   or is higher than the 
                                    equals or is higher than the  equals or is higher than the  notifiable threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     Bank of America, National 
                  Association 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     BofA Securities, Inc

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Jun-2022

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 169997 
EQS News ID:  1381373 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1381373&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2022 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
