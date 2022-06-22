Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces Online Availability of a Presentation on Short Bowel Syndrome by Dr. Mohamad Miqdady at Elite Ped-GI Congress in Abu Dhabi

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that a presentation by Dr. Mohamad Miqdady on short bowel syndrome (SBS) at the Elite Ped-GI Congress, which took place May 19-21, 2022 in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, is available online. The presentation, titled Short Bowel Syndrome: New Hope in the Horizon, can be accessed by clicking here.

Dr. Miqdady is the Division Chief of the Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition Division at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), a flagship tertiary hospital in the UAE and the largest teaching medical center in Abu Dhabi. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Khalifa University's medical school, and completed his Fellowship in Pediatric Gastroenterology at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital in Houston. Dr. Miqdady is also a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of Napo Pharmaceuticals, Jaguar's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary.

"Patients with SBS and congenital diarrheal disorders (CDD) suffer from devastating diarrhea and dehydration caused by these debilitating, lifelong orphan diseases for which there is currently no available treatment except parenteral nutrition," said Dr. Miqdady.

SBS is a complex condition characterized by severe malabsorption of fluids and nutrients due to surgical resection of bowel segments, congenital anomalies, or disease-associated loss of absorption. For SBS patients who endure the catastrophic loss of their bowel, the resulting excessive intestinal fluid output and lifelong restriction and adjustment of oral intake of food and liquids leads to the requirement to receive intravenous fluids for the majority of the day every day (parenteral nutrition). This challenges the ability of SBS patients to carry out activities of daily living and has a significant impact on their daily quality of life. Furthermore, lifelong parenteral nutrition leads to potentially life-threatening complications like sepsis and organ failure.

CDDs are a group of inherited chronic enteropathies characterized by heterogeneous etiology, and each type of CDD is thus a different disease with a different pathogenetic mechanism. CDDs share a primary common symptom: chronic diarrhea, and therefore secondary symptoms associated with diarrhea, including significant dehydration, metabolic acidosis or alkalosis and malnutrition, among other secondary symptoms, and these symptoms expeditiously emerge and become life-threatening.

Napo Therapeutics, the corporation established by Jaguar in Italy in 2021, is committed to developing solutions in this therapeutic area for which there is a high unmet medical need. In December 2021, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted orphan-drug designation (ODD) for crofelemer for SBS following submission of Napo Therapeutics' ODD application, which included epidemiological data for the incidence and prevalence of SBS, data on the pathophysiology of SBS, support for the mechanistic rationale for crofelemer for SBS, medical plausibility information for crofelemer for SBS, together with preclinical pharmacology and patient case studies. Crofelemer received ODD in the U.S. for SBS in 2017.

In addition, Napo Therapeutics recently submitted an ODD application to the EMA for crofelemer for a rare CDD condition called microvillus inclusion disease (MVID). An article published June 17, 2022 in Osservatorio Malattie Rare, an Italian publication focused on rare diseases, comments on this submission and can be viewed by clicking here. MVID is a life-threatening and rare autosomal recessive disease that affects newborns and children and leads to significant morbidity and even death from severe secretory diarrhea.

An additional patient case study, titled "Improved Electrolyte and Fluid Balance Results in Control of Diarrhea with Crofelemer in Patient with Short Bowel Syndrome: A Case Report," was published May 9, 2022 in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and Treatment and can be viewed by clicking here.

About the Elite Ped-GI Congress

This Elite Ped-GI Congress is designed to provide information about high level, clinically significant updates and comprehensive trends relevant to the practice of pediatric gastroenterological, nutrition and liver disorders. The annual event provides a venue for healthcare professionals to share their best practices, to network within groups of interest, and to create and strengthen clinical collaborations. Additional information about the Elite Ped-GI Congress can be viewed here on the event website. Napo Therapeutics was one of the sponsors of the 2022 Elite Ped-GI Congress.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, & Napo Therapeutics

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on rare diseases, and specifically expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

