Kestrel Gold Inc.: Kestrel Gold - Announces 2022 Exploration Plans

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Company", TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to issue an update on exploration plans for 2022.

At the QCM property, further prospecting and sampling of the gold bearing showings located by Kestrel's 2021 prospecting programs will be completed. Significant targets defined by this work will be followed up with a reverse circulation drill program. Upon receipt of these drill results a second reverse circulation drill program will be planned for targets of significance from the initial drill program and to further expand upon results from last fall's QCM Main Zone drill program. The reader is encouraged to see Kestrel's February 18 th and April 23 rd , 2022 News Releases for further details of the prospecting and drilling completed at QCM during 2021.

and April 23 , 2022 News Releases for further details of the prospecting and drilling completed at QCM during 2021. Jean M. Pautler, P.Geo. of JP Exploration Services Inc. has been retained to complete a 43-101 compliant report for the recently acquired Fireweed project. This report will help better define the geological setting and allow for the development of an exploration plan to further advance the property. The reader is encouraged to see Kestrel's May 5th, 2022 News Release for further details on the Fireweed project.

"We're very excited for our 2022 exploration programs to commence," commented President and CEO Rob Solinger. "We are financed for a busy field season and look forward to seeing results begin to flow in from our various work programs."

