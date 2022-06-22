KBox A-151-TGL industrial PC with 11th Gen Intel Core processors is predestined for use in 5G and edge computing networks

Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), will present a new industrial computer in box PC format the KBox A-151-TGL at embedded world 2022. Based on 11th Gen Intel Core or Celeron processors, the KBox A-151-TGL offers sufficient computing performance even for demanding IoT edge or AI applications. As a special feature, the system has an expansion slot on the front (I/O Door), which can be used to expand the KBox A-151-TGL with additional functionalities like fieldbuses, interfaces such as graphics, serial or digital I/Os and Ethernet interfaces. Optionally, the system can also be extended to include 4G/5G or even WiFi 6 connectivity.

The KBox A-151-TGL is specifically designed for demanding IoT gateway applications in industrial environments. Based on the 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4E, i5-1145GRE/i5-1145G7 or also i7-1185GRE/i7-1185G7E or the Intel Celeron processor 6305E with up to four processing cores and 4.4 GHz (burst) each, as well as a memory expansion of max. 64 GB, the new box PC supports OEM manufacturers and system integrators in realising the full potential of their IoT infrastructures. Another highlight of this generation's Core i7 and Core i5 processors is the high-end Intel Iris Xe graphics with 96 execution units, which users can leverage for demanding AI or IoT edge applications.

In addition to two DisplayPorts and two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, including a 2.5 GbE interface with TSN functionality, the new KBox A-151-TGL also features four USB 3.2 and two RS232/422/485 interfaces.

A wide range of functionalities can be added to the system by means of the three M.2 expansion slots, which can be used for the integration of fieldbuses and wireless technology such as 4G/5G or even WiFi 6 connectivity, in addition to the integration of NVMe SSDs. The majority of system expansions are made accessible via the new expansion slot (I/O Door) located on the front of the system.

The fanless, robust system design guarantees an extended service life and high system availability even in harsh industrial environments. The KBox A-151-TGL can be operated in the range from 0 °C to +50 °C or optionally also in the extended temperature range between -40 °C and +65 °C. The KBox A-151-TGL can be easily integrated into a wide range of industrial environments by means of DIN rail mounting or wall mounting.

