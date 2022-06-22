OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK:DEWY) announced the sale of its Hill Property in Oakland, NJ. Details have been posted to the Company's website, http://www.deweyelectronics.com/investor-relations/

CONTACT:

The Dewey Electronics Corporation

Stacey Mischel 201-337-4700 x114

SOURCE: Dewey Electronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706035/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-the-Sale-of-a-Portion-of-Its-Oakland-NJ-Real-Estate