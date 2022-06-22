Allbridge Expands National Warehouse Footprint To Support New Property Technology Projects

Warehouse Expansion to Support Existing Clients and Burgeoning Proptech Engagements across Multifamily and Hospitality Properties

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Allbridge , the leader in property technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its warehouse and logistics operations to a facility based in metro Detroit, Michigan. The new space, located at 22701 Trolley Industrial Drive, spans 52,000 square feet, allowing the company to fully stage 20-35 full-property technology projects at once.

"With our significant growth, We needed to expand our physical warehouse space," said Vin Zachariah, Chief Operating Officer at Allbridge, " We needed a facility close to our existing warehouse operations in Ann Arbor, be in close proximity to our primary distributors and avail ourselves of the shipping capabilities in the metro Detroit. We were fortunate to find a space that met our needs, allowed us to build on our existing team and within a few mile distance to the Detroit Airport. We now have enough space to store, configure, and ship an entire seamless project in one space and send it along to a job site ready to go."

This facility expansion comes at a significant point of growth for Allbridge, as more multifamily and hospitality properties are looking for ways to leverage technology and deliver exceptional resident and guest experiences that will differentiate the Company from its competition. The ability to stage, configure and test their equipment prior to onsite delivery allows Allbridge to deliver a seamless, end-to-end connected experience.

"This warehouse expansion took a great deal of time and consideration on our part, but it was well worth the effort," said Eric Klumb, Director of Supply Chain Management. "We are now able to exhaustively and robustly support our existing clients while we service new full property tech (proptech) projects. It's not just about extra space, but, for us, a boost to our entire business model. We can now easily handle a capacity of up to 35 full-service projects at a time, which really changes the game for us with regard to sales and services on the ground at our various existing client sites and new projects."

About Allbridge

Allbridge provides property technology solutions that mitigate project risk, increase property value and improve lives through end-user experiences for hospitality, multifamily and mixed-use properties, currently serving over 7,000 properties and 1 million rooms across North America and the Caribbean. Owners, developers, general contractors, and operators benefit from Allbridge's combined engineering and support expertise with a vision of end-user digital convenience. Allbridge maximizes long-term project value while owning whole project accountability, from design and planning through the life of the building. For more information, please visit www.allbridge.com .

