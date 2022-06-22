SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Secures Supply Chain Stability with BGM Electronic Services

Provider to Ford, Chrysler and GM Gives SOBRsafe Scalability, Made in America Products

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe or the Company), providers of fast, accurate and hygienic solutions for alcohol safety management, today announced that it has signed a master service agreement (MSA) with Michigan-based BGM Electronic Services, Inc. (BGM). Under the MSA, BGM will execute all supply chain functions, including design, engineering, component sourcing, manufacturing and testing for SOBRsafe's Made in America safety devices.

BGM is a leader in the area of product realization, taking customers from concept to full scale production. BGM has been a long-standing provider for the likes of Ford, GM and Stellantis (Chrysler-Fiat); the firm received the 2021 General Motors Vendor Excellence Award.

"We believe that SOBRsafe could provide far-ranging benefits to communities across America and around the world, and we are thrilled to be part of the effort," stated BGM President Terry Bishop. "Not often do we see true innovation in commercial safety, and we feel SOBRsafe's solutions are exactly that - potential game-changers for our workplaces, roadways and more."

Followed SOBRsafe EVP, Business Operations Scott Bennett, "By consolidating all product development activities under one roof with BGM, we achieve maximum quality and scalability on Day 1. We believe their world-class talent and buying power will allow us to respond to customer demand with agility, streamlining our growth plan and enabling us to focus on our core competencies and values. We are excited to have a partner of BGM's pedigree behind us."

SOBRsafe's flagship solution SOBRcheck was recently named a "Game Changer" by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (view announcement here). As described in the article, "featuring real-time results and data analytics, SOBRcheck immediately detects the presence of alcohol through a simple, non-invasive finger touch - no blood, no saliva, no breathing into any kind of device. These results enable employers to uniformly and objectively manage their current alcohol policy, and prevent alcohol-related catastrophes on our roads and in the workplace before they happen."

About BGM Electronic Services BGM Electronic Services is a product realization company that combines innovative design concepts, supply chain expertise, advanced manufacturing, and in-house EMC and wireless test capabilities for our customers with a commitment to exceed their expectations. The engineering staff at BGM has experience in fields as diverse as watercraft autonomous controls, medical innovation and automotive electronics ranging from advanced lighting to autonomous driving technology. Our customers range from entrepreneurs to major corporations, all with innovative products built to exacting quality standards. BGM is well-versed in IPC standards for electronic assemblies and functional requirements for end products set forth in ISO, UL and CE standards. BGM has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with GM, Ford and Stellantis (Chrysler-Fiat) as well as many Tier 1 industry leaders. BGM can take a customer from "Concept to Production" utilizing state of the art manufacturing technology, n-house EMC and Wireless testing capability and failure analysis lab capabilities. For more information, visit www.bgm-es.com .

About SOBRsafe The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being deployed for commercial fleets and workplaces; other intended applications include managed care and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or heavy machinery. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention. For more information, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

