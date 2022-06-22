Advanced tools mark latest additions to PPG LINQ end-to-end digital solution

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the introduction of PPG VISUALIZID advanced 3D visualization software and the PPG DIGIMATCH digital color camera for easier and faster color matching in body shops. The advanced tools are the latest components of the PPG LINQ end-to-end digital solution for the global refinish industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005095/en/

PPG has announced the introduction of PPG VISUALIZID advanced 3D visualization software and the PPG DIGIMATCH digital color camera for easier and faster color matching in body shops. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the PPG LINQ digital solution, refinish customers can streamline their repair process by using PPG's cloud-based platform and its interconnected digital hardware, software and innovative services.

The PPG DigiMatch multi-angle digital color camera helps body shop employees match color easier and faster. It features an ergonomic design that is lightweight and can be used with one hand. The camera's six imaging angles and six reflectance angles, provide color and texture information to help retrieve the correct formula matches quickly and efficiently.

PPG VisualizID softwaretakes information from PPG DigiMatch or PPG's other spectrophotometers to help users find the best color match from PPG's extensive color portfolio. It is the first software of its kind in the industry, digitizing a process that used to involve trial and error and ultimately reducing waste.

"We know that body shop owners are looking to digital solutions to improve productivity, efficiency and sustainability," said Chancey Hagerty, PPG global vice president, Automotive Refinish. "Developed and tested alongside customers, the PPG LINQ digital system helps meet these goals, allowing our customers to work more quickly and sustainably with features that provide optimized product consumption and waste reduction."

The launch of PPG VisualizID software and the PPG DigiMatch camera follow the PPG MOONWALK system, which is the company's award-winning, automated paint mixing system that launched in 2019. Additional components of the PPG LINQ system will be launched later this year.

"We are heavily invested in providing solutions that power the body shops of tomorrow on a global scale," said Denise Lu, PPG marketing director, Automotive Refinish. "PPG VisualizID software and the PPG DigiMatch spectrophotometer will help increase efficiency and ultimately allow body shops to service more cars, faster and more sustainably."

To learn more about the PPG LINQ digital solution, visit https://ppglinq.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

DigimatchPPG Linq, and VisualizID are trademarksand We Protect and Beautify the World, MoonWalk and the PPG Logo are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive Refinish

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005095/en/

Contacts:

PPG Media Contact:

Michelle Deemer

Automotive Refinish

412-728-0195

mdeemer@ppg.com