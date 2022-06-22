Cloudflare's deep relationship with Microsoft helps organizations seamlessly enhance their Enterprise security and take the next step in their Zero Trust journey

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced it has won the Security Software Innovator award in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards ceremony. Cloudflare's achievements have helped it rise to the top of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and services that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's. Award winners demonstrated excellence across security, compliance, identity, management, and privacy during the past 12 months.

Cloudflare has aligned with Microsoft since 2018 to provide mutual customers with an improved Internet experience by securing web applications and safeguarding employees with identity and device protections. Cloudflare's deep integrations across Microsoft 365 and Azure have supported many of the largest Fortune 500 companies on their Zero Trust journey, enabling customers to simply and easily support security and performance needs with faster performance.

"We're honored to be recognized by Microsoft as the Security Software Innovator of the Year," said Alex Dyner, SVP of Special Projects at Cloudflare. "It has been a pleasure to work alongside the Microsoft team to ensure that our mutual enterprise customers are seamlessly able to take the next step in their digital transformations and Zero Trust journeys."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence 2022 Awards on June 6, 2022, Microsoft announced award winners in 10 categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. Formerly known as the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, the awards were given to Microsoft partners for the second year. The Security Software Innovator Award, given to Cloudflare, celebrates an independent software vendor (ISV) that has developed innovative solutions with disruptive and transformative technology in collaboration with Microsoft.

"I'm so honored to recognize this year's award winners. MISA members regularly impress us with their shared vision of helping create a more secure world," Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft Security said. "They support this mission through their solutions and services, their dedication to innovation, and their dedication to customers. Security is a team sport, and we are so proud to defend together with our MISA community. Heartiest congratulations to all of this year's winners."

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs, and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. MISA members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, giving them a chance to recognize the efforts of their peers and their commitment to making the world a more secure place.

To learn more about the collaboration between Microsoft and Cloudflare or how to implement a Zero Trust security architecture, check out the following resources:

Blog: Cloudflare recognized by Microsoft as a Security Software Innovator

A Roadmap to Zero Trust Architecture

Cloudflare One Week

