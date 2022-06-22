Seven Design Tools Created In-House and Through Partnerships Capture Advantages of High Performing 650V GaN FETs for Adapters Ranging from 45W to 140W

Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN)-a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products-today announced availability of seven reference designs intended to speed development of GaN-based USB-C PD power adapters. The portfolio includes a wide range of open frame design options with various topologies, outputs, and wattages (45W to 140W) to choose from.

SuperGaN Technology Difference

The power adapter reference designs use SuperGaN Gen IV 650V FETs to deliver the ease-of-design, high reliability with high performance advantages that have become synonymous with Transphorm GaN devices. In recent analysis when compared to a 175 mOhm e-mode GaN device, Transphorm's 240 mOhm SuperGaN FET showed lower on resistance rise with temperatures above 75°C and higher performance at 50 percent and 100 percent (full) power.

More comparison details between the two GaN solutions can be found here.

Power Adapter Reference Designs

Transphorm's portfolio includes five open frame USB-C PD reference designs ranging in frequency from 140 to 300 kHz. As an example, Transphorm partnered with Silanna Semiconductor on a 65W active clamp flyback (ACF) RD running at 140 kHz with a peak efficiency of 94.5 percent.

Transphorm's portfolio also includes two open frame USB-C PD/PPS reference designs ranging in frequency from 110 to 140 kHz. Transphorm partnered with Diodes Inc. on both solutions, leveraging the company's ACF controller to achieve greater than 93.5 percent peak efficiency.

"Transphorm is unique in that it offers the only portfolio of GaN FETs covering the widest range of power levels for the broadest range of applications," said Tushar Dhayagude, VP, Field Applications Technical Sales, Transphorm. "Our power adapter reference designs spotlight our low power capabilities. We offer controller-agnostic PQFN and TO-220 devices that can dramatically simplify design. These features along with others help our customers go to market quickly and easily with a GaN solution capable of achieving groundbreaking power efficiency levels. This is what Transphorm's GaN is all about."

The current power adapter reference design portfolio can be found here.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry's first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company's vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm's innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat Transphorm_GaN.

