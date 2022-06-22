Steam Condensate Piping Market to Reach $6.3 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 3.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Extensive use in various industrial applications such as sterilization, chemical cracking, and other heating processes drives the global steam condensate piping market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Steam Condensate Piping Market by Piping Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Others), by Application (Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031." According to the report, the global steam condensate piping industry generated $4.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers and Opportunities

Extensive use in various industrial applications such as sterilization, chemical cracking, and other heating processes and widening applications in industries such as paper & pulp, oil & gas refining, food processing, and others drive the growth of the global steam condensate piping market. Moreover, supportive government initiatives that include phase out old coal-fired power plants and the replacement with new natural gas-fired power plants present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16784

Covid-19 Scenario

Manufacturing activities of condensate piping systems were stopped due to lockdown measures implemented in many countries. In addition, disruptions in supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented challenges in manufacturing activities.

In addition, the installation of condensate piping systems in various industries such as paper & pulp, oil & gas refining was stopped during the lockdown period. This impacted the overall revenue of the market.

The carbon steel segment to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period

Based on piping material, the carbon steel segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global steam condensate piping market, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its cost-effectiveness. However, the stainless steel segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its benefits such as high resistance to corrosion and long life.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Steam Condensate Piping Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16784

The industrial segment to maintain its leadership status by 2031

Based on application, the industrial segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around 94% of the global steam condensate piping market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to extensive use of steam systems in various manufacturing and processing industries. The report also analyzes the commercial segment.

Asia-Pacific to continue its lead position by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global steam condensate piping market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2031. This is attributed to large number of manufacturing and processing industries. However, LAMEA is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in investments in the African region and considerable growth of the manufacturing industry in Latin America.

Leading Market Players

Jindal Saw Ltd.

Metline Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Shandong Rigang Metal Material Co., Ltd

Steelmor Industries

Threeway Steel Co., Ltd.

Tubacex S.A

Voestalpine AG

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Limited

Interested in Procure Data? Visit:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16784

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial



Similar Reports We Have:



Stainless Steel Plumbing Pipes Market -Global stainless steel plumbing pipes market is expected to reach $4,924.2 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Pipeline Construction Market - Global Pipeline Construction Market is projected to reach $73.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030

Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market - Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market is projected to reach $29,115.8million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030

Plumbing Components Market - Global plumbing components market size is expected to reach $78,218.9million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Metal Pipe Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Pipe Relining Machine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Pipeline Network Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Hose Pipe Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Threaded Pipe Fittings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg