SellersFunding Enrolls in Amazon's Payment Service Provider Program

SellersFunding is committed to being a trustworthy and secure partner for ecommerce sellers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / SellersFunding , a leading fintech provider for ecommerce sellers, today announced it is participating in Amazon's Payment Service Provider Program (PSP). As a global financial solutions company on a mission to empower growth for ecommerce sellers, SellersFunding understands the importance of providing customers with an additional layer of security to safeguard their hard-earned assets.

To continue to protect customers and sellers from fraud and abuse, Amazon's PSP program is designed to enhance its ability to detect, prevent and take action against bad actors. SellersFunding provides its customers with convenience and dependability, as Amazon has required sellers working with non-enrolled payment service providers to switch to a participating PSP member or use a bank account directly issued to them by a bank, as of May 2021.

SellersFunding, which aims to provide seamless and secure solutions to its customers, offers Digital Wallet, an all-in-one payments platform to manage their global ecommerce finances. Digital Wallet provides ecommerce sellers with the advantage of receiving marketplace payouts from multiple stores in one place. It gives sellers the ability to hold payments in multiple currencies, pay suppliers in over 180 countries and save on costly currency conversion fees. All SellersFunding customers currently receiving Amazon payouts via their Digital Wallet will continue to receive payouts without interruption.

"Being enrolled as a member in Amazon's PSP program is a testament to the highly trusted financial solutions we provide at SellersFunding," said Ricardo Pero, CEO of SellersFunding. "Our goal is to help online merchants mitigate any potential risks they may face in this continually-evolving ecosystem and support their opportunities to grow and thrive. We are proud to offer this benefit to current customers and eager to offer our secure services to future customers."

About SellersFunding

SellersFunding is a global financial technology company on a mission to empower growth for ecommerce sellers. The SellersFunding digital platform delivers a suite of financial solutions that streamlines global commerce across marketplaces including working capital, cross-border cash management, and business valuation. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

Media Contact

Rachel Stingone

rachel@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: SellersFunding

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705920/SellersFunding-Enrolls-in-Amazons-Payment-Service-Provider-Program