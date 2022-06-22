Demand Brands, Inc.: Demand Brands engages BF Borgers CPA PC as Auditor

WATSONVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DB") http://dman.co, a leading vertically integrated cannabis company, is thrilled to announce the engagement of BF Borgers CPA PC ("BF Borgers") as its auditor going forward. The Company plans to file a registration statement in the United States upon completion of the audit.

BF Borgers will audit the balance sheets of the Company and the related statements of operations, stockholders' equity and income, and cash flows. The objective of the audit of the financial statements is to express an opinion on the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles accepted in the United States (GAAP). The audit of the financial statements will be conducted in accordance with the standards established by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and will include tests of the Company's accounting records and other procedures that BF Borgers considers necessary to enable them to express their opinion.

"This marks the first step by the incoming management group towards establishing a refreshed relationship with our shareholders", said DB management, "We are committed to delivering a leading cannabis company to our stakeholders. Our next step to accelerate the registration statement efforts will be to engage a securities law firm."

About Demand Brands

Demand Brands is a publicly-traded company that has vertical integration, optimization, and innovation at the heart of its core strategy. We strategically invest in, acquire & partner with synergistic cannabis companies to optimize and expand our vertically integrated platform with the goal of becoming a multi-state operation that captures value at every stage of the soil to sale process. Our capabilities include cultivation, processing, brand & supply management, and real estate.

