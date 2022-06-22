Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Result of AGM

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Wednesday, 22 June 2022

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, all resolutions, as listed below, were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The poll results were as follows:

Resolutions Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Total

Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. Receive and accept the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021. 36,193,726 100.0 225 0.0 36,193,951 5,253 2. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2021. 36,185,763 100.0 2,175 0.0 36,187,938 11,266 3. Approve the Company's Remuneration Policy 36,185,763 100.0 2,175 0.0 36,187,938 11,266 4. Declare a final dividend of 0.2p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2021. 36,199,204 100.0 - 0.0 36,199,204 - 5. Re-elect Sir Ian Cheshire as a Director. 36,193,726 100.0 225 0.0 36,193,951 5,253 6. Re-elect Duncan Budge as a Director. 36,193,726 100.0 225 0.0 36,193,951 5,253 7. Re-elect Howard Pearce as a Director. 36,193,726 100.0 225 0.0 36,193,951 5,253 8. Elect Barbara Donoghue as a Director. 36,193,726 100.0 225 0.0 36,193,951 5,253 9. Re-appoint Mazars LLP as Auditor and authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration. 36,185,763 100.0 225 0.0 36,185,988 13,216 Special Business

# - Special Resolution 10. Authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting. 35,883,571 99.1 312,330 0.9 36,195,901 3,303 11.# Disapply pre-emption rights on allotments of shares for cash within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting. 35,826,873 99.0 369,028 1.0 36,195,901 3,303 12.# Authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in the Company within limits set out in the Notice of Meeting. 36,199,204 100.0 0 0.0 36,199,204 - 13.# Authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 36,198,979 100.0 225 0.0 36,199,204 -

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 80,000,001.

These voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.menhaden.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and be available for inspection https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

22 June 2022

