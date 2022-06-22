Neutra Corp: Neutra Thanks Seed Investor, Readies for Strong Second-Half Growth

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Despite a rough national economy, Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) believes its best days are ahead and is preparing for a strong final six months of 2022. The company has several reasons for optimism, including completion of a new manufacturing facility through the year of the pandemic, a solid portfolio of revenue-producing CBD brands and alternative cannabinoid products, little debt and a focused plan for continued future growth. One thing Neutra is not planning for is a reverse split.

"Let me clear, Neutra has no intention for a reverse split in the foreseeable future," Neutra CEO Sydney Jim said. "We are in a strong position today and there's just no reason for one. Our last debt holder has not converted since 2015. We're in a good spot because we've executed our growth plan and thanks to strong support from Power Up Funding. They've been behind us at every step and we appreciate that."

Jim added that Power Up has completed all of their Series G convertible preferred shares, meaning there will be no more conversions or dilution.

Neutra can boast of several successes so far this year. These include the launching of a new advertising and sales campaign backed by new e-commerce sites for the VIVIS and Deity Wellness brands. Deity also rolled out fresh new designs on packaging for its 10-pack of 25-mg Delta-8 gummies and vape cartridges. The designs better differentiate Deity from the competition.

On the product side, Deity gets ready to launch a new product offering that was due to be launched in April. Fortunately, all the kinks are over with and the new product offering launches next week.

While some economists fear the U.S. may soon slide into a recession, the market for CBD and alternative cannabinoids remains strong. One blogger believes the total Hemp based cannabinoid market will approach $8 billion in 2022 even with recent inflation.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

