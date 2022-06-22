Xtra Energy Corp., Announces the Completion of Locating & Mapping of 825 Acre Antimony Property

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) announced today that it has completed identifying the boundaries, locating, and mapping 40 targeted lode claims making up 825 acres of well documented Antimony land. Xtra Energy Corp is now in the process of naming and prepping each claim for recording to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Once the recording to the BLM is completed Xtra Energy will disclose the exact location of our target Antimony Deposit.

Just last week Antimony received some mainstream attention. A rarity for this rather unknown critical mineral. "Antimony is now on the front lines of recent congressional efforts to shore up the strategic reserve of rare earth minerals, known as the national defense stockpile. The House Armed Services Committee took its first stab at addressing China's grip on the antimony supply chain in draft legislation it released Wednesday. A report accompanying the bill would require the manager of the national defense stockpile to brief the committee on the status of antimony by October while providing a five-year outlook of these minerals and current and future supply chain vulnerabilities. The committee is concerned about recent geopolitical dynamics with Russia and China and how that could accelerate supply chain disruptions, particularly with antimony, the report noted. "There is no domestic mine for antimony," according to a 2020 report from the U.S. Geological Survey, a government agency. China is the largest producer of mined and refined antimony and a major source of imports for the United States."

https://www.defensenews.com/congress/budget/2022/06/08/the-us-is-heavily-reliant-on-china-and-russia-for-its-ammo-supply-chain-congress-wants-to-fix-that/

