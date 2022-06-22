With smart video and AI, Salesroom helps salespeople master virtual meetings, run more effective calls, and create deeper connections

Salesroom, the interactive video conferencing platform for sales professionals, announced it raised $8.5 million in seed funding led by Craft Ventures. Village Global, Seedcamp, WndrCo, and Asymmetric Capital also participated in the round, alongside angel investors and tech leaders including David Helgason (Co-founder, Unity), Vetri Vellore (Founder CEO, Ally.io), Kyle Parrish (VP Sales, Figma), Sean Marshall (SVP, Global Sales, Klaviyo). The new funding enables the company to further develop Salesroom's real-time video technology, add new integrations in addition to connections with Salesforce, G Suite, Slack, and Gong, scale its GTM operation and grow the management team.

Video meetings have become the backbone of business communication in the last two years. But despite the initial momentum and enthusiasm, the experience has changed only incrementally. The gap between the desired capability and existing tools is the most acute in sales. Sales professionals' livelihood depends on their ability to uncover pain points, build trust and delight their buyers virtually. For an Account Executive, the difference between a good and a bad call can cost their monthly paycheck.

Salesroom facilitates exceptional virtual meetings between buyers and sellers. Thanks to a personalized meeting experience, video highlights, instant AI-driven insights about buyer engagement, and built-in meeting plans and agendas, Salesroom enables salespeople to focus on what matters most: building meaningful relationships with their customers and accelerating the sales cycle. The browser-based video platform is a seamless experience for all meeting participants, with minimal friction and a privacy-first approach to data sharing.

"Time spent between salespeople and their prospects is the most valuable resource a sales org has," said Mike Marg, Partner at Craft Ventures and former go-to-market lead at Dropbox, Slack, and other prominent tech companies. "The worst feeling as a seller or sales leader is leaving a sales meeting, and realizing after the fact that you missed something major. Salesroom facilitates the sales call, but also acts as a seller's copilot during a conversation, leading to better virtual meeting outcomes for both the buyer and seller.

Salesroom is the only video conferencing solution built from the ground up to help salespeople break through. The company was founded by Roy Solomon, founder of Applause, a leading App Quality platform acquired by Vista Equity, and Daria Danilina, Sales Executive at Dropbox and HSBC. The platform offers bespoke capabilities beyond generic conferencing products, including real-time transcription, personalized guidance, and speaker prompts. With Salesroom, salespeople can wow their buyers and use their precious time more efficiently. "Modern salespeople have increasingly relied on virtual tools to more effectively build trust and sell to their buyers, an evolution that was accelerated by the pandemic. What quickly became a necessity has now permanently changed how products and services are sold," said Roy Solomon, co-founder, and CEO of Salesroom. "Current solutions fall short and fail to provide the opportunity for salespeople to build meaningful relationships with customers and gain trust. Salesroom helps teams go beyond the conventional sales playbook, with virtual tools built specifically to help them connect with their customers and make the sale."

Salesroom's dynamic machine learning engine detects questions and next steps and analyzes each participant's airtime to allow sellers and buyers to adjust communication in real-time and ensure a smoother, more thoughtful conversation. Following each call, Salesroom delivers shareable meeting highlight clips and automatic video recaps to inform future correspondence and help keep the conversation going.

Additional key features of Salesroom Video Platform include:

Personalized lobby and virtual meeting rooms

Meeting hub that consolidates all the relationship information for sellers and buyers, similar to a YouTube channel for each opportunity

Real-time recommendations, question detection, and next-step guidance

People insights and key traits of your buyers in real-time

Sharable video clips from each meeting

Meeting agenda and goal-setting

Rich reactions to keep the dialog more human

'Off the record' room where recording and ML are automatically off

Integration with calendars, Salesforce, Gong, Slack, and more

For more information, go to www.salesroom.com

ABOUT SALESROOM

Salesroom is an interactive video conferencing platform built specifically for salespeople to elevate virtual interactions with buyers. Unlike other video options on the market, Salesroom incorporates bespoke features to make sales meetings more effective, such as Live Guidance, Video Notes, and Personalized Meeting Rooms. Founded in 2021 by Roy Solomon and Daria Danilina in Boston, MA, Salesroom works with B2B Sales teams and is backed by Craft Ventures.

