Motherboard based on the successful AMD Ryzen R2000-Series' "Zen+" microarchitecture is suitable for versatile graphics applications and makes a leap in performance

Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), introduces the D3723-R mITX industrial motherboard at embedded world 2022, based on the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 line, which was developed in Germany and will also be produced there in the future. Compared to V/R1000 APUs (Accelerated Processing Units) from AMD, it delivers higher performance. Besides the lower price, the new model also convinces with Windows 11 support and a long life cycle of seven years. Like all Kontron motherboards with the denomination D3xxx or K3xxx, the D3723-R is produced in Germany.

Thanks to AMD Radeon Vega Graphics, the solution is particularly suitable for embedded graphics applications such as professional casino gaming systems, medical displays, thin clients and industrial PCs as well as for kiosk, infotainment or digital signage systems. Compared to the previous model based on the R1000 and V1000 series, the R2000 shows similar features to the V1000 SKUs. These include 16 PCIe lanes, up to four display ports and scalability of the available APU SKUs (R2312, R2314, R2514 and R2544) from 12 to 54 W (TDP Thermal Design Power). Windows 11 support and an attractive price/performance ratio clearly speak for the R2000.

The AMD Radeon Vega GPU integrated in the SoC (Vega 3, 6 or 8 are available) ensures particularly brilliant graphics and supports up to four independent displays in 4K resolution. Two SO-DIMM memory modules, fast DDR4-2666 or 3200 with a maximum of 32 GB, Dual Channel and ECC support are used as memory. The motherboard also offers extensive interfaces, including Dual GbE, COM (RS232, RS422, RS485), USB 3.1 Gen2, M.2 (Key-M, Key-B) and much more. A wide-range DC input (8V 36V) also allows for universal operation in a wide variety of applications.

The SMARTCASE S711 housing kit is also available to complement the motherboard.

About Kontron Member of the S&T Group

Kontron is a global leader in IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT). As part of the S&T technology group, Kontron offers individual solutions in the areas of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 through a combined portfolio of hardware, software and services. With its standard and customized products based on highly reliable state-of-the-art technologies, Kontron provides secure and innovative applications for a wide variety of industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, lower total cost of ownership, extended product lifecycles and the best fully integrated applications. For more information, please visit: www.kontron.com

Contacts:

Global

Eleonore Arlart

Kontron Europe GmbH

Tel: +49 (0) 821 4086 274

eleonore.arlart@kontron.com