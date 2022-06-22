Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announces following corporate update.

Gaensel Energy is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of the controlling partnership interest in GEGR announce a strategic agreement and the acquisition of a control partnership shares of operating CONSORZIO GREEN SOLUTION & GNL, via Casalino 13 - 24121 Bergamo, Italy, for $9,000,000 USD.

The Green Solution & LNG Consortium was established in 2019. The partnership consists of a number of renewable energy companies who have combined their interests and currently has contracts for the next two years of over Two Hundred Million Euros, (€200,000,000).

The President of our Consortium, Giuseppe Pierfrancesco Mussumeci, Esquire, stated, "Thanks to the synergies with suppliers of quality products and collaborations with competent and respected professionals on the territory, as well as thanks to the opening of credit removal lines with some Italian Banking Groups, the Consortium has acquired an order book to be executed in the two-year period 2022 and 2023 for € 200,000,000 (Two Hundred Million) on which an average net margin of 15% is estimated. Our view to ensuring a high quality standard service, the Consortium has developed an agreement of collaboration with the well-known company Ernst & Young s.p.a . by virtue of this agreement, all the design phases of a condominium from pre-feasibility to SAL will be certified from a technical point of view and endorsed from a fiscal point of view by that structure."

Our President, Peter Koley stated, "As was reported this month, we are completing a number of energy related projects. The Green Solution & LNG Consortium acquisition and partnership provides a long term investment and opportunity for our shareholders to lead renewable energy solutions in Europe but also integrate our partners into the North and South America markets. The Company will be releasing additional information including the complete partnership list and projects of the Consortium."

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) is an international holding company with assets exceeding $55.6 Million. In 2021, the company grossed $77.9 Million in sales at a healthy 46.3% operating margin. Gaensel's interests are diversified across several industries with double-digit projected annual growth rates over the next five years. Our asset base includes proven revenue producing companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green Renewable Energy, Technology, and the Metaverse.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (GEGR), and certain of the plans and objectives of GEGR with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about our strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA and future developments in our organic business. Forward-looking statements can be identified generally as those containing words such as "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "should", "will", "will likely result", "forecast", "outlook", "projects", "may" or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, domestic and global economic and business conditions, the successful implementation of our strategy and our ability to realize the benefits of this strategy, our ability to develop and market new products, changes in legislation, legal claims, changes in exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates, pension costs and actuarial assumptions, raw materials and employee costs, our ability to identify and complete successful acquisitions and to integrate those acquisitions into our business, our ability to successfully exit certain businesses or restructure our operations, the rate of technological changes, political, economic and other developments in countries where GEGR operates, industry consolidation and competition. As a result, GEGR actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set forth in such forward-looking statements.

