Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US7493971052 R1 RCM Inc. 22.06.2022 US77634L1052 R1 RCM Inc. 23.06.2022 Tausch 1:1

DE0006926504 Solutiance AG 22.06.2022 DE000A30U9E2 Solutiance AG 23.06.2022 Tausch 2:1

CA40638K5070 Halo Collective Inc. 22.06.2022 CA40638K6060 Halo Collective Inc. 23.06.2022 Tausch 20:1

