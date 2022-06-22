BELFOR, the world's leading provider of disaster recovery services, and SSG, the Scandinavian market leader in damage restoration services, have joined forces to strengthen their customer service in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

BELFOR, the Global Market Leader in Damage Restoration, Expands its Geographical Coverage With SSG Group, Scandinavia (Graphic: Business Wire)

BELFOR, now with more than 12.500 employees in 500+ locations throughout the world, covers the whole value chain in disaster recovery from damage assessment, first mitigation measures, restoration to reconstruction services for small, large and technically complex losses.

SSG Group provides a broad service offering focussing on damage prevention, damage restoration, repair and reconstruction services with 980 employees in 57 locations in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

"With SSG, we will grow our skilled and experienced teams with great people, increase our service capability and optimize our response times for our national and international clients", explains Elvir Kolak, CEO of BELFOR Europe.

Carsten Fensholt, CEO of SSG Group, adds: "This transaction means a tremendous boost for our organizations in Denmark, Norway and Sweden as it adds the technical competence of BELFOR to our service portfolio and provides new development opportunities for our employees."

BELFOR will now be the number 1 restoration company in Denmark supported by 650 people. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in terms of BELFOR's geographical expansion into Scandinavia, which has started in Denmark in 2016 with the acquisition of Rosva followed by Rolund in 2021.

"We are happy to welcome SSG to our BELFOR family and are excited to support their future growth. SSG employs wonderful people with a great customer focus a perfect match! We are proud to have them on board. Our growth plans are ambitious and we are looking for more great companies to join the BELFOR family in Scandinavia as well as across Europe", concludes Sheldon Yellen, the global CEO of BELFOR.

ABOUT BELFOR

BELFOR is the world's leading provider of disaster recovery services. BELFOR has over 40 years of experience, covering the whole value chain from damage assessment, restoration and renovation services. This makes us a preferred partner for the insurance industry as well as for commercial and private clients.

With SSG, BELFOR will have more than 12,500 employees and 500+ locations in 57 countries. Ready to help customers on small, large and technically complex losses 24/7, 365 days a year.

www.belfor.com

