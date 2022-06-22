Award-Winning Business Mobile Service Enables Compliant, Secure Business Communications on Any Mobile Phone Including Personal Devices

Tango Networks today announced a major upgrade of its award-winning Mobile-X Extend service, introducing lower pricing and a next-generation services architecture for migration to 5G.

The upgraded Tango Extend service includes:

VoLTE support for carrier-grade voice communications with the broadest availability across served markets.

Faster call set-up times and more efficient network utilization for higher quality user experience.

A new IMS core service architecture ready for HD voice and 5G connectivity where available and a foundation for future migration to next-generation mobile voice, video, messaging and data services.

Lower latency data communications.

Along with these technical upgrades, wholesale tariffs for Tango Extend services have been decreased effective June 1 in the United States and later this year in the United Kingdom.

Tango Extend automatically integrates mobile phones into company communications systems, turning mobiles into business extensions and allowing users to operate their phones' native dialers for business calls without a separate UC app. This makes the user experience dramatically better. The service also enables business communications on personal mobile phones to be captured and recorded for retention and compliance.

"Today's work-from-anywhere world demands communications that tie in employees everywhere they work, while giving their employers precise control over those communications," said Andrew Bale, Tango Networks Executive Vice President. "Mobile phones are the simplest and most effective communications choice for companies to maximize worker productivity in any location and streamline operations. Tango Extend is the new standard for modern 'Mobile First' business communications."

The service is the industry's first to use eSIMs to add a business-controlled extension to an existing phone in minutes.

Tango Extend allows employees to use personal Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) phones for business, eliminating the need to carry two devices. The service creates dual user personas. Personal communications use the personal SIM and remain private, and business communications use the business number with the business SIM.

The solution cuts a company's carbon footprint by enabling it to eliminate phones and converge on a single device. It also allows a company to significantly expand its business communications reach to encompass previously disconnected workers, including firstline employees and contractors.

Winner of more than 10 best new product and channel awards, the advanced version of Mobile-X, Tango Extend, utilizes Tango Networks' fixed-mobile convergence technologies covered by more than 90 patents.

Businesses use Tango Networks solutions for Mobile Unified Communications (Mobile UC), Mobile First and Mobile Only communications, and work-from-home, hybrid and work-from-anywhere flexibility. The solutions bring fully integrated business communications to mobile employees, deskless workers and firstline workers, many for the first time.

The service is sold solely through Tango Networks' value-added resellers and communications service provider partners.

Mobile-X and Tango Extend are trademarks of Tango Networks, Inc.

Contacts:

Adam Boone, Vice President-Strategic Planning

1.469.920.2127, adamboone@tango-networks.com

tango-networks.com