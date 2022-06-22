Jinan Innovation Zone Administration Committee: Jinan Innovation Zone: Establish platforms for fast-tracked development in China-Germany cooperation

JINAN, China, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiaxuan Cultural Tourism City, the first town in the country to focus on its poetry cultural heritage, started construction in the Jinan Innovation Zone. The Jinan Innovation Zone, located in the so-called City of Springs - also the capital city of Shandong Province - is part of the first batch of national high-tech industrial development zones in China and ranks in the top 10 national high-tech zones when it comes to comprehensive strength. A critical window for international collaboration, it has attracted more than 500 foreign-funded enterprises, with more than 60 of those being German enterprises. The first Sino-German cooperation zone north of the Yangtze River in China is located in the Jinan Innovation Zone. According to Jinan Innovation Zone Administration Committee, in the future, it will be transformed into a world-class Sino-German cooperation zone and a new center of industry clusters.

A number of German companies have established themselves in the city, leading to an acceleration in China-Euro Cooperation

Established in the Jinan Innovation Zone, the Sino-German Cooperation Zone focuses on the development of a wide range of industries, such as next-generation information technology, intelligent manufacturing and airport-related modern service industries. A German standard industrial complex of 500,000 square meters and a supporting business complex of an additional 150,000 square meters have been established, with a goal to build an eco-town of green industries replete with high-end elements and characteristic industries. Upon completion, the Jiaxuan Cultural Tourism City will refresh the environment of the cooperation zone for the mutual benefit of both residential and business sectors by building an integrated chain of eateries, housing, travel services, tourism operators, shopping, and health care and education, creating a formidable reputation for the Jinan Innovation Zone of China-Germany cooperation.

The cooperation zone is also equipped with a personnel training system designed specifically for German companies. In collaboration with Festo China and Shandong Yingcai University, it has launched the German Practices Workshop, aiming to cultivate talents for the growth of industry clusters. Furthermore, it has put together a digital simulation demonstration platform in collaboration with Fraunhofer, Europe's largest application research body. It also has a European-standard platform that offers comprehensive intellectual property (IP) services for foreign-funded enterprises. Jinan Airport now has direct flights to Frankfurt, with frequency increasing to two flights a week in the near future, enabling a two-way fast track between Jinan and Germany.

In recent years, the industrial parks have attracted substantial interest from top 500 corporations worldwide, including industry leaders such as Bosch, Volkswagen and Hengst. Volkswagen's production capacity expansion project for components and parts and BMTS Technology's production capacity expansion project are both underway.

Establishing Trade Offices Abroad to Strengthen Cooperation in Bilateral Innovation

The Jinan Innovation Zone has a long history of cooperation with Germany. In 2013, the Jinan Innovation Zone established the Dresden - Jinan Contact Office (Dresden - Jinan Industry Cooperation Office) in Dresden, also known as the Silicon Valley of Europe; and in November, its Jinan counterpart was established. The two offices have undertaken cooperation in resource accumulation, project collaboration and cultural exchange, among other areas. In particular, they have facilitated more than a dozen cooperative projects, including the R&D center at the German 3S-Smart Software Solutions GmbH in Jinan, the Sino-German Intelligent Manufacturing Demonstration Lab co-launched by Hoteam Software and Chemnitz University of Technology; they also invited world-renowned Dresdner Kreuzchor to stage a concert in Jinan, strengthening cultural exchange between the two countries.

To date, the Jinan Innovation Zone has established offices in seven cities across five European countries, an important launching pad for its comprehensive layout for cooperation with Europe.

Opening a New Chapter in Foreign Cooperation of High Repute in Sino-Euro Cooperation

In 2015, the Sino-German SME Cooperation & Communication Conference was launched as a new platform for exchange between the two countries. The Conference is sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China and the Shandong Provincial Government, and organized by the Jinan Municipal Government and the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Shandong Province. Held for six consecutive years, the Conference is an important measure for Jinan of its pursuit of open development and cooperation with Germany and Europe. Many prominent guests have attended the Conference, including former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroder, German Bundestag Member Martin Schultz, and former German Defense Minister Rudolf Albert Scharping. 105 projects have been signed at the Conference, with a total investment of 47.964 billion yuan.

In 2020, renamed the China SME International Cooperation & Communication Conference - 2020 Sino-German (Europe) SME Cooperation & Communication Conference, the Conference expanded its aim from Sino-German cooperation to Sino-Euro cooperation. More than 1,000 companies and 5,000-plus guests from more than 10 countries and regions around the world attended the Conference online and offline, forming a powerful platform for Sino-German and Sino-Euro SME cooperation and communication.

Today, with its enviable reputation, the Conference has become an important measure at provincial and municipal levels to practice open development, strengthen the opening up process, and promote exchange and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign enterprises. This dynamic and modern city is committed to building a bridge of mutual exchange and cooperation, intensifying the role of the Jinan Innovation Zone in China-Germany cooperation..

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=423890

Caption: Sino-German Cooperation Zone

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=423895

Caption: Video conference with the Jinan-Frankfurt/Germany flight crew

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=423896

Caption: Exterior view of the Dresden - Jinan Industry Cooperation Office

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=423897

Caption: Dresdner Kreuzchor (Choir) concert held in Jinan

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=423898

Caption: China SME International Cooperation & Communication Conference / 2020 Sino-German (Europe) SME Cooperation & Communication Conference

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845268/1_Sino_German_Cooperation_Zone.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845272/2_Video_conference.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845271/3_Office.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845270/4_Concert.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1845269/5_Conference.jpg