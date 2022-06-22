Novakid, Europe's leading online English platform for children, has launched the second edition of the international Easy Breezy Summer Camp. This online programme of activities will take place from 13 June to 29 August 2022.

Are you looking for the perfect combination of meaningful and fun activities for children during the summer holidays? Novakid, Europe's leading online English school, believes that entertaining and engaging pastimes allow children to explore the world in a fun way while still teaching them through play.

To provide children with edutainment during the summer holidays and to give them a chance to make new friends from all over the globe, Novakid has launched the second edition of the international Easy Breezy Summer Camp.

"This year's Easy Breezy Summer Camp offers the opportunity for children to learn more about the world together with their peers from all across the globe. The English language plays a crucial role as a tool for sharing and communicating ideas, thoughts and knowledge as well as getting to know each other. We believe the meaningful interactions between children is a step forward to a better future ahead. This summer, kids will immerse themselves in an entertaining online programme in a community of like-minded peers of the same age, practise their English, discover the world and spend their time productively during their vacations," explains Max Azarov, Novakid's CEO, when asked about the idea behind the Easy Breezy Summer Camp.

During this 3-month immersive online programme, young learners between 4 and 15 years of age will participate in more than 70 educational activities, gamified English lessons, and entertaining workshops on crafts, cooking, acting, art, programming, lego and minecraft from Novakid's teachers and experts.

"No knowledge is acquired well if there are no healthy morning routines. That's why we decided to include workouts and routines for children in our summer camp's programme. Daily morning workouts and online yoga for kids will help them improve focus, concentration and get energy for the whole day", adds Olesya Lieber, Head of brand development and special projects at Novakid and mother of two kids.

Children will also have a chance to explore the world and engage in live-streamed field trips! They will virtually travel around the globe, visit farms in the USA, meet funny penguins in Cape Town and explore New York and Bangkok, experience incredible Rio de Janeiro, explore stunning New Zealand and get to know other amazing places. Live-streamed sessions will be complemented with self-paced learning activities.

Language immersion via edutainment without leaving the house

All of the activities, challenges and workshops in the Easy Breezy Summer Camp programme will be held in English, providing children with language immersion experiences from their homes. The content is developed primarily within the frames of the CLIL (Content and Language Integrated Learning) approach that allows children to learn English while getting to know other subjects.

By focusing on the integration of English into the activities on interesting children's topics, it increases their motivation to learn the language. Through the Easy Breezy Summer Camp, children will have an opportunity to extend their vocabulary in a fun way and put their knowledge into practice with peers.

Children will retain their language skills better when they continue to use them during the school holidays. These online sessions are the ideal way to let children have some fun in their school break without losing their hard-earned English language skills.

Easy Breezy community: safe and secure space for meaningful interaction between children

Children will have the opportunity to make friends from across the globe when they join the Easy Breezy Summer Camp. In a community-centred and safe environment, the children will be able to connect with their peers from different countries via a constantly moderated and secure chat.

"The moderators will make sure the chat remains the friendliest online community on the planet and they are available 7 days a week if the children ever have questions," highlighted Olesya Lieber.

This child-friendly ecosystem will help develop cross-cultural communication, explore the world with peers and make meaningful friendships.

Find out more about Easy Breezy Summer Camp: https://www.camp.novakidschool.com/

About Novakid:

Novakid is an online English school for children founded in 2017 in Silicon Valley (USA) by Max Azarov, Dmitry Malin and Amy Krolevetskaya. Over 2,000 experienced and qualified teachers conduct English lessons for children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old via this interactive online platform. In 2021, over 2.4 million lessons were taught to approximately 70,000 active students. Total customers on the Novakid platform exceed 500,000 users.

The Novakid English as a Second Language (ESL) educational program complies with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) and was developed with the individual interests and ages of the children in mind. Novakid uses gamification and virtual reality technologies in order to create an English-speaking environment and helps children all over the world to learn English in a fun and interesting way.

The unique Novakid progress evaluation method (over 1,500 parameters, A/B testing, and other components of a data-driven approach) ensures great results and lets teachers adapt the program for the individual needs and interests of each child.

Novakid has been recognised by a number of organizations across the world:

According to J'son Partners Consulting (2021), the Novakid ESL platform is the leader in its segment in Europe.

Novakid has been selected as the winner of the "Overall Language Learning Company of the Year" in the 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards.

Tracxn has recognised Novakid as one of the leading tech startups of K-12 EdTech in the 2022 Emerging Startups of K-12 EdTech series.

For the second year in a row, Novakid has been included in the annual GSV EdTech top 150 list of the leading private companies in the digital learning space.

Novakid is included on the Forbes Top 500 list of America's Best Startup Employers.

Novakid has been recognised as a finalist in the 2022 EdTech Digest Awards in the category of Best Language Learning Solution.

Novakid was included in the EdTech Digest list of the Top 1000 companies transforming the EdTech industry.

Novakid was selected as one of the top online learning platform in Germany by Focus Magazine after a survey on 194 service providers that was completed by 25,529 customers. (Password to access the link is FOC2022)

In 2021, Novakid was listed among the Top 50 companies identified as emerging education technology companies by The Org.

HolonIQ included Novakid in the 2021 list of the top 100 most promising startups from Europe.

The Malaysian parenting community Jenama Pilihan Pa Ma selected Novakid as one of the top 100 parenting brands in Malaysia.

