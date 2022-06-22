Italy installed 281 MW more solar in the first three months of the year than it did in the same period a year earlier. Its cumulative capacity surpassed 23 GW by the end of March.Italy installed around 433 MW of solar power in the first three months of 2022, according to provisional figures released by the Italian renewable energy association, ANIE Rinnovabili, and data from grid operator Terna. Installations rose significantly from 152 MW in the same period last year, and 115 MW in the first quarter of 2020. March was the month with the highest growth this year, at 241 MW, followed by February ...

